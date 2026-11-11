College Football Playoff Committee Sends Strong Message About Alabama

Just a few weeks ago, Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes appeared to be in serious jeopardy. Now, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide find themselves in an enviable position heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

The College Football Playoff selection committee released its second rankings of the 2026 season Tuesday night, moving Alabama up two spots to No. 3 nationally following its impressive 31-13 road victory over LSU.

The Crimson Tide (7-2) entered the week ranked No. 5 in the initial CFP rankings but jumped both Miami and Indiana in the latest release. Only Georgia and undefeated Utah sit ahead of Alabama.

Perhaps most importantly, the Tide is currently positioned to receive a first-round bye if the 12-team playoff field were finalized today.

Alabama’s College Football Playoff Ranking Makes History

Alabama’s rise to No. 3 is particularly noteworthy considering the Crimson Tide already has two losses on its resume.

According to the College Football Playoff, Alabama is the earliest a two-loss team has appeared inside the committee’s top four rankings in the history of the format.

The previous earliest occurrence came on November 28, 2017, when Auburn entered the top four.

The committee has clearly placed significant value on Alabama’s overall body of work, particularly its ability to win against quality SEC competition.

The Crimson Tide currently owns victories over three teams appearing in the latest CFP rankings:

No. 11 Kentucky

No. 17 South Carolina

No. 21 LSU

Alabama’s two losses came against No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Tennessee, giving the committee additional context when evaluating the Tide’s resume.

Saturday’s convincing victory over LSU in Baton Rouge only strengthened Alabama’s case as one of the nation’s most dangerous playoff contenders.

Where Alabama Stands in the Latest CFP Rankings

Here is a look at the top 12 teams in Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff rankings:

Rank Team Record 1 Georgia 8-1 2 Utah 9-0 3 Alabama 7-2 4 UCLA 9-0 5 Notre Dame 8-1 6 Texas 7-2 7 Miami 8-1 8 Tennessee 7-2 9 Indiana 8-1 10 BYU 7-2 11 Kentucky 7-2 12 Texas Tech 8-1

Georgia moved into the top spot following its dominant victory over Ole Miss, while Utah climbed to No. 2 after defeating BYU.

Alabama is also the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country, sitting ahead of fellow SEC contenders Texas and Tennessee.

What Alabama’s No. 3 Ranking Means for Its Playoff Chances

The significance of Alabama’s latest ranking goes beyond simply moving closer to the top of the national standings.

Under the current 12-team playoff format, the four highest-ranked teams receive first-round byes, meaning Alabama would avoid playing an opening-round game if the bracket were finalized today.

That would provide DeBoer’s squad with additional preparation and recovery time before beginning its pursuit of a national championship.

However, the Crimson Tide still has work to do.

Alabama travels to Vanderbilt on Saturday, November 14, looking to build on the momentum generated by its dominant performance against LSU.

With several weeks remaining before the final playoff rankings are released on December 6, Alabama cannot afford to become complacent.

Still, the Tide’s rapid rise is a remarkable development for a team that faced considerable criticism following consecutive losses to Georgia and Tennessee earlier this season.

Alabama has gone from a team facing serious playoff questions to one sitting comfortably inside the committee’s top four.

Now, the challenge for DeBoer and the Crimson Tide is making sure they stay there.