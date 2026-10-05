Alabama Has Surprising ESPN FPI Ranking Following Mississippi State Win

The Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business on the road Saturday, convincingly defeating Mississippi State to remain undefeated in the 2026 season.

But did the dominant win over the Bulldogs move Alabama in ESPN’s latest Football Power Index rankings?

Not quite.

Despite improving to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in SEC play, Alabama remained at No. 6 in ESPN’s latest FPI rankings, the same position the Crimson Tide held entering Week 5.

However, while Alabama’s ranking did not change, its FPI rating did.

As of Sunday, Oct. 4, Alabama’s FPI rating sits at 27.0, giving the Crimson Tide one of the highest ratings in the country entering a massive Week 6 matchup with Georgia.

Alabama’s FPI Outlook Continues to Improve

While Alabama remained No. 6 in the overall FPI rankings, ESPN’s projections continue to paint a favorable picture for Kalen DeBoer’s team.

The FPI now projects Alabama to finish the regular season with an expected record of 10.7-1.9.

The Crimson Tide also has a 14.7% chance to win out, according to ESPN’s latest projections.

More importantly, Alabama’s postseason outlook remains among the strongest in the country.

The Crimson Tide currently have a 27.4% chance to win the SEC, while ESPN gives Alabama an 87.7% chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Alabama’s chances of winning the national championship currently sit at 12.5%.

Those numbers put the Crimson Tide firmly in the national championship conversation with plenty of football still to be played.

Georgia Provides Alabama’s Biggest Test Yet

Alabama will not have to wait long for its next opportunity to improve its position.

The Crimson Tide return home Saturday, Oct. 10, for a showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs, who currently sit at No. 2 in ESPN’s FPI rankings.

Georgia presents a significantly different challenge than the teams Alabama has faced to this point, and the matchup could have major implications for both teams’ SEC and College Football Playoff outlooks.

Alabama enters the game undefeated at 5-0 and 3-0 in conference play.

Kickoff between Alabama and Georgia is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide may not have moved up in ESPN’s FPI this week, but a win over the No. 2 Bulldogs would be difficult for the rest of the country to ignore.

Alabama FPI Snapshot

FPI ranking: No. 6

No. 6 FPI rating: 27.0

27.0 Projected record: 10.7-1.9

10.7-1.9 Chance to win out: 14.7%

14.7% Chance to win SEC: 27.4%

27.4% Chance to make College Football Playoff: 87.7%

87.7% Chance to win national championship: 12.5%

12.5% Current record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)

The Crimson Tide now has a chance to make an even bigger statement when Georgia comes to Tuscaloosa.