ESPN Sends Strong Message About Alabama After Win Over Texas A&M

What a difference one week can make for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After suffering back-to-back SEC losses to Georgia and Tennessee, Alabama entered Saturday’s matchup with Texas A&M desperately needing a victory to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The Crimson Tide delivered with a 31-20 victory over the Aggies, using a dominant fourth-quarter performance to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Apparently, the performance was enough to impress ESPN’s computers.

In the latest ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, released Sunday following Week 8, Alabama climbed one spot to No. 5 nationally, putting the Crimson Tide back among the five highest-rated teams in college football.

Even more encouraging for Alabama fans, ESPN’s updated projections suggest the Crimson Tide’s postseason outlook has improved significantly.

Alabama Climbs Into Top Five of ESPN FPI Rankings

Alabama entered Week 8 ranked No. 6 in ESPN’s FPI rankings following its disappointing loss to Tennessee.

However, Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M helped the Crimson Tide climb to No. 5 nationally with an FPI rating of 24.5.

That puts Alabama behind only Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami, and SEC rival Georgia in the updated rankings.

Here is a look at ESPN’s latest FPI top 10 following Week 8:

Rank Team FPI Rating 1 Ohio State 28.2 2 Notre Dame 27.7 3 Miami 27.5 4 Georgia 26.5 5 Alabama 24.5 6 Indiana 24.1 7 LSU 24.0 8 Texas 24.0 9 Ole Miss 18.9 10 Utah 17.0

Alabama is one of five SEC teams ranked inside the top 10, joining Georgia, LSU, Texas and Ole Miss.

Perhaps most notably, the Crimson Tide remains ahead of several teams with better overall records, including undefeated Utah and one-loss Indiana.

Unlike the traditional AP Top 25, ESPN’s FPI rankings are designed to measure team strength and predict future performance rather than reward teams strictly for their accomplishments.

Despite Alabama’s two losses, the computer model clearly still views DeBoer’s team as one of the nation’s most talented and dangerous programs.

Alabama’s College Football Playoff Chances Receive Major Boost

While moving into the top five is encouraging, the biggest development for Alabama may be what ESPN’s latest projections say about its College Football Playoff chances.

Following the loss to Tennessee, Alabama’s probability of reaching the 12-team playoff had fallen to just 49.4%.

Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M pushed that number back up to 62.8%, an increase of 13.4 percentage points.

That’s a significant turnaround for a program that appeared to be heading in the wrong direction just one week ago.

Alabama now has the second-highest playoff probability among SEC teams, trailing only Georgia at 79.9%.

Texas follows at 57.4%, with Kentucky at 52.2% and LSU at 45.2%.

Of course, Alabama still has plenty of work to do. With two losses already on its resume, the Crimson Tide cannot afford another disappointing performance down the stretch.

However, ESPN’s updated projections strongly indicate that Alabama remains firmly in the playoff conversation.

ESPN FPI Sets Up Massive Alabama-LSU Showdown

After Saturday’s win, Alabama enters its bye week with a chance to get healthier and prepare for what could be a season-defining road matchup against LSU.

The Tigers moved up to No. 7 in ESPN’s latest FPI rankings after defeating Auburn 38-17 on Saturday.

That sets up a matchup between two of the nation’s seven highest-rated teams, with significant College Football Playoff implications for both programs.

Interestingly, despite Alabama holding the higher overall FPI ranking, ESPN’s model currently gives LSU a 55.1% chance of defeating the Crimson Tide in Baton Rouge.

The matchup will also feature Alabama’s sixth-ranked offense against LSU’s top-ranked defense in ESPN’s efficiency ratings.

For DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, the message is simple.

Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M was an important first step toward getting Alabama’s season back on track. However, the upcoming trip to LSU will provide an even bigger opportunity to prove that the Crimson Tide belongs among the nation’s elite.

ESPN’s computers still believe in Alabama.

Now the Crimson Tide must continue proving them right.