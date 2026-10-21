Kalen DeBoer Warned Slumping Alabama May Cut Ties With Coach on 1 Condition

The Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to bounce back after consecutive SEC losses, and pressure is mounting on head coach Kalen DeBoer. While the coach’s job is not immediately on the line, DeBoer’s seat could start to heat up if Alabama’s slump continues.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum told WBRC’s Mike Dubberly that “all bets are off” on DeBoer’s future if Alabama loses the Iron Bowl to Auburn as the rivalry game closes out the regular season.

“One thing I do know… if Kalen DeBoer loses the Iron Bowl, all bets are off,” Finebaum explained in the October 19, interview with WBRC. “That’s the one thing he’s been able to do fairly well.

“He’s won a lot of the big games, but what’s really frustrating for Alabama fans is that a week ago, I sat here and say Alabama fans are wrapping their arms around Kalen DeBoer,” Finebaum added.

“Even though he lost, he showed some spark. He showed some spunk, and he is consistent at one thing, throwing away goodwill, and he’s done that now.”

Alabama Still Has a 56% Chance to Make the College Football Playoff Despite Back-to-Back Losses

Despite the back-to-back losses, Alabama still has a 56% chance to make the College Football Playoff, according to The Athletic’s computer model. Bama’s chances to win the SEC is much more of a long shot at 8%.

Finebaum questions whether DeBeoer will ever be embraced by the fan base, even if things turn around in Tuscaloosa.

Play

“And there’s no room for error, and I still think he’s a very good coach, but I’ll continue to argue, is he going to ever completely be embraced at Alabama?” Finebaum pondered on DeBoer’s fit at Alabama.

Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer Is in a ‘Dangerous & Scary Place’ After Loss vs. Tennessee

DeBoer signed a new seven-year, $87.5 million contract this past offseason, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. During a different appearance on “The Matt Barrie Show,” Finebaum noted that DeBoer is in a “dangerous and scary place” with the Alabama fan base.

“Alabama’s not done, but they are in a very dark place,” Finebaum explained to Barie, via Yahoo Sports. “I can’t tell you the amount of anger and animus that I heard as that game was coming to an end. And here’s why: For all the things we’ve said about Kalen DeBoer, the one thing he can’t seem to do is get out of his own way.

“Every time he gets the fan base behind him, he loses them, and that is a dangerous and scary place to be. It doesn’t matter what your contract is. It doesn’t matter what your elite record is.”