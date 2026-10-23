Alabama Takes Action With QB Keelon Russell Before Texas A&M Game Amid Losing Streak

After back-to-back losses, it sounds like Alabama may be making some offensive adjustments in an attempt to make things easier for quarterback Keelon Russell. Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb admitted that the gameplan against Tennessee was a bit too complicated.

Fans could see Bama look to simplify things a bit more offensively against Texas A&M.

“As far as gameplan, you can ask yourself a million questions as far as the calls,” Grubb noted, per Touchdown Alabama Magazine. “I think it’s a little bit more of the setup. It could be the breadth of the game plan. Maybe it was too much. The guys played with noise and like I’m saying, in their head they played slow at times.

“Then you got to look at like how much stuff do we need to have in? How do we get the guys to play faster? I think that’s a huge part of it,” Grubb added.

“In that kind of environment, especially for Keelon, my first thing was like, okay, how do I get this guy to play faster? Deal better with some of these pressure situations? Because he’s a great player.”

Alabama QB Keelon Russell Faces Challenges Amid Center Racin Delgatty’s Injury

Alabama was challenged by starting center Racin Delgatty’s absence against Tennessee. It is unclear if Delgatty will play against Texas A&M as the center remains questionable.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer believes the team’s offense needs to be more effective in helping Russell.

“You’re trying to have a balance, trying to take what the defense gives you.” DeBoer explained, via Touchdown Alabama Magazine. “I felt like, and this goes back to play calling, opportunities that were really simple, things that he’s run a lot this year now that he’s comfortable with.

“There’s certain run-pass options that have been successful, and ones that haven’t. And I think we’re doing a good job of understanding what he likes,” DeBoer continued.

“Quick game, getting it out of his hands, are things that he does well. He also has the opportunity and the knack for creating things with his legs, and I thought he did that at times. He’s just got to try and not do too much, we aren’t going to let him think of himself as a young quarterback either.”

Alabama Is Sticking With QB Keelon Russell Despite Back-to-Back Losses

Alabama is a heavy 13.5-point favorite against Texas A&M in the latest college football odds, per DraftKings. Despite an offseason quarterback battle with Austin Mack, Alabama continues to show complete confidence in Russell following back-to-back losses.

“He’s our quarterback, and that expectation at Alabama comes with getting the job done,” DeBoer added. “He’s more than capable, he’s done a great job in so many ways for our football team.

“Every moment is a learning moment, the good and the times that are rough. He’s got a great head on his shoulders.”

After facing two challenging opponents in Tennessee and Georgia, Russell and the Bama offense has a chance to bounce back against Texas A&M.