Alabama QB Keelon Russell Makes Blunt Personal Admission on New Injury After LSU Game

Alabama received a bit of a scare when star quarterback Keelon Russell sustained an ankle injury against LSU. Russell was evaluated in the medical tent and the signal-caller was able to return to the field.

After Alabama’s blowout win against LSU, Russell was candid about the injury. The Alabama quarterback indicated that the ankle issue “wasn’t a big injury.”

“I mean, when I went into the tent, I know that a lot of heads went down on the team,” Russell said regarding the injury after Alabama’s win against LSU, per 247Sports. “So I felt like just going into the tent, I just had to keep myself confident, keep myself optimistic, keep myself going and I didn’t want to see my team down.

“We went into this fight. They knew they needed me. I trust in everybody on this team and those guys just kept pouring into me,” Russell added.

“And through the grace of God, it wasn’t a big injury. I was able to step back on the field and just able to give it my all.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Alabama news after the massive win against LSU.

Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer on QB Keelon Russell’s Injury: ‘He Was Not Getting Pulled Off the Football Field’

It will be worth watching how Russell’s ankle progresses ahead of the team’s upcoming matchup against Vanderbilt. Yet, the early signs are positive on Russell’s injury.

There is no indication that Russell will be forced to miss time.

The fact that Russell was able to continue playing at a high level after sustaining the ankle injury is a good sign. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer praised Russell’s toughness after the victory.

“Yeah, the kid’s tough. He’s a stud. He was not getting pulled off the football field,” DeBoer told ESPN’s Laura Rutledge immediately after Alabama’s win.

“And he went out there and just was steady all day long. You know, played smart, made some plays,” DeBoer continued.

“I know he’s going to say there was a lot more out there he could have had because that’s how he is, but I’m proud of him. I’m proud of the team and the way they all fought.”

Keelon Russell’s Injury News: What Is the Latest Update on Alabama QB’s Ankle?

During his postgame press conference, DeBoer later elaborated on Russell’s performance . The early indications are that Alabama does not appear concerned about Russell’s injury.

“Yeah, the guy is tough,” DeBoer said of Russell, per 247Sports. “It doesn’t surprise me because I’ve seen it before with him. The physical toughness and just his determination to be out there on the football field.

“It wasn’t just tonight. I’ve seen it throughout the course of the year in different times,” DeBoer added.

“And so I thought he just did a great job of staying focused and locked in. The things that we’ve talked about, all of us, trying to do too much at times.”