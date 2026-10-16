Alabama Dealt Major News as Pressure Increases Before SEC Game vs. Tennessee

Alabama is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss against Georgia, but the Crimson Tide will face Tennessee with several key players sidelined. It is not all bad news for Bama, as one touted freshman is on track to make his college football debut.

Additionally, one playmaker could see an expanded role with Ryan Coleman-Williams out against Tennessee. Touchdown Alabama Magazine’s Justin Smith reported that Thursday, October 15, marked the first time freshman cornerback Jorden Edmonds was not listed on the injury report.

Given Bama’s recent struggles in the secondary, Edmonds could make his debut against Tennessee. It appears Smith has made rapid progress as Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer sounded pessimistic about the freshman corner’s status ahead of the Georgia game.

“Jorden will still be out for quite a while yet, still,” DeBoer noted on October 5, per 105.1 The Block. “There’s a chance he could come back here, even in the regular season, but it will be a little bit.”

Given Alabama’s loss against Georgia, there is increased pressure on the Crimson Tide to bounce back with a win at Neyland Stadium against Tennessee.

Alabama WR Noah Rogers Could See Increased Role vs. Tennessee Amid Ryan Coleman-Williams’ Injury

While not making his debut, NC State transfer wideout Noah Rogers could see increased snaps with Williams sidelined. Rogers’ teammate, Lotzeir Brooks, gushed over Rogers’ upside leading up to the Tennessee game.

Alabama has utilized Rogers sparingly as the receiver recovered from an injury to start the season.

“He’s a great receiver. He’s trying to get back to the offense as much as he can, trying to help us,” Brooks said of Rogers, per Yea Alabama. “Just can’t wait for him to step up and just show what he can do.

“When he was hurt, he still was in the meetings, still was in the playbook. I just appreciate him for still trying to learn everything and still trying to help the younger receivers.”

Alabama Landed 5-Star CB Jorden Edmonds Over College Football Programs Like Tennessee, Georgia & Texas

As for Edmonds, it will be worth watching to see if the freshman can steal a few reps from struggling cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. Alabama landed the touted five-star recruit over other top college football programs including Texas, USC, Georgia and Tennessee.

“Competitive temperament is ideal, constantly battles for positioning, maintains phase well, and uses the sideline to his advantage as a defender,” 247Sports’ Hudson Standish noted in his scouting report on Edmonds.

“… Should be viewed as a traits-heavy boundary cornerback with the potential to shut down one side of the field for a college football playoff contender and blossom into an early round NFL Draft selection.”

Alabama Football News: Crimson Tide Starting Center Racin Delgatty Not Expected to Play vs. Tennessee

There is still some unfortunate news trickling in for the Crimson Tide. It appears Alabama will be without starting center Racin Delgatty.

“Starting center Racin Delgatty was downgraded to doubtful on Thursday night and is on track to miss Saturday’s game at Tennessee,” On3’s Pete Nakos noted in an October 16, story titled, “College Football Injury Report: Latest updates at Florida, Oregon, Mississippi State & more.”

“The Crimson Tide will already be without star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams and defensive lineman Terrance Green. Linebacker Justin Hill is set to make his return this weekend.”