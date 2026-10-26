Alabama Dealt Good News Before LSU Game After Big Win vs. Texas A&M

Alabama is back on the right track as the Crimson Tide snapped a two-game losing skid with a 31-20 victory over Texas A&M. The win has the vibes much higher in Tuscaloosa, but it also provided a boost to Bama’s postseason odds.

According to The Athletic’s computer model, Alabama now has a 70% chance to make the College Football Playoff. Bama received nearly a 20% boost in the playoff odds after the team’s win over Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide faces much more of an uphill battle to win the SEC. Alabama has just an 11% chance to win the SEC, per The Athletic.

If Alabama can finish out the season on a strong note, it remains to be seen where the Crimson Tide will be seeded.

The Athletic gives Alabama an equal chance to be anywhere between the No. 7 to No. 10 seeds. Bama has an 8% chance to land each spot.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura predicts Alabama will be the No. 11 seed facing No. 6 Indiana in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Alabama football news.

Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams Playing Status vs. LSU Remains Uncertain

Alabama now gets a much-needed bye week in an attempt to get healthy as the team prepares to take on LSU on Saturday, November 7. It remains to be seen if star playmaker Ryan Coleman-Williams will be able to play against LSU.

Unfortunately, Bama starting left guard Williams Sanders is the latest key player to sustain a significant injury. Sanders is expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

“He has a lower extremity injury, get evaluated,” DeBoer said of Sanders, per Yahoo Sports. “He’s probably the one guy that could be out for a little bit, so we’ll kind of see.

“Know more tomorrow for sure, but maybe not a week-or-two. Might be a couple more than that.”

Alabama vs. LSU: The Tigers Are an Early 3.5-Point Favorite Against Bama in the College Football Odds

LSU is coming off a convincing 38-17 win over Auburn. Like Alabama, LSU will enter the SEC showdown coming off a bye.

LSU is a slight 3.5-point favorite against Alabama in the early college football odds.

“I think when we have our players and we don’t screw games up, we’re really hard to beat and we play really good and I think play as well as anyone in the country,” LSU head coach Lane Kiffin noted after the Tigers‘ win over Auburn, per ESPN.

“And that’s what this roster was put together to do.”

Paul Finebaum Picks LSU Over Alabama in Early College Football Preview

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is still not convinced about Alabama despite the team’s recent win over Texas A&M. Finebaum does not like Bama’s chances against LSU.

“LSU is getting a bye right now for Alabama, and Alabama struggled to get through Texas A&M,” Finebaum noted, per Sports Illustrated.

“I feel pretty good about LSU’s chances in that game. … LSU is a team that I am really intrigued by.”