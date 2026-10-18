Alabama Dealt More Unfortunate News Immediately After Loss vs. Tennessee

It has been a less than ideal two-week stretch for Alabama with back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Georgia. Now, Bama finds themselves with mounting injuries as the team’s backs are against the wall.

Cornerback Zabien Brown and running back EJ Crowell both left the Alabama-Tennessee game with injuries. Neither player returned to play after leaving the game with injuries.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided a brief update after the loss to the Vols.

“Both of them, both Zabien and EJ, have lower-extremity injuries,” DeBoer noted, per On3.

“We’ll just work through it here this week. I don’t have much more than that.”

Here’s what you need to know after Alabama’s loss to Tennessee.

Kalen DeBoer Plans to Make Life ‘Really Uncomfortable’ at Alabama After Loss vs. Tennessee

Not only does Alabama have two losses, but both defeats were in SEC play. DeBoer intends for things to be “really uncomfortable” for players moving forward.

“I just said it’s going to be really uncomfortable,” DeBoer noted, per Yahoo Sports. “It’s not like I felt they didn’t practice. We had a lot of motivation to come back and have a great week and prepare for this game.

“But moving forward, it’s going to be another level of uncomfortable. A lot of guys haven’t been through that the last year or two. I know they feel it,” DeBoer added.

“Our older guys mentioned it a couple weeks ago, just what this stretch is going to be like.”

Alabama Football News: The Crimson Tide Still Have a 56% Chance to Make the College Football Playoff

Alabama now has little margin for error given the team already has two losses. The Crimson Tide still have upcoming matchups against Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn remaining on the schedule.

According to The Athletic’s computer model, Alabama now has a 56% chance to make the College Football Playoff despite the recent losing streak. Things are not as promising when it comes to the SEC.

Alabama now has just an 8% chance to win the SEC.

Alabama Takes on Texas A&M as Pressure Mounts Amid Losing Streak

Prior to the most recent injuries, Alabama was already without starting center Racin Delgatty. As for Alabama’s outlook following the loss to Tennessee, DeBoer wants the Crimson Tide to remain focused on the next game.

Alabama has a chance to bounce back as the team hosts Texas A&M on Saturday, October 24.

“The key is that you just hone in on one game,” DeBoer noted, via USA Today. “Don’t look at the big picture. Just hone in on one game and believe that you have a team that can get it done.

“I felt like at the end of the game, I thought I was just looking at the guys in their eyes and stuff, they were scrapping until the end, going to keep playing, and that’s what this is going to be about moving forward is you know continuing to believe that we are gonna find a way, and you gotta pick up and come to work.”