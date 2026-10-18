Alabama Coaches Have Some Serious Questions to Answer After Tennessee Loss

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s disappointing loss to Tennessee on Saturday has understandably left fans frustrated. However, the conversation surrounding the defeat shouldn’t be limited to missed assignments, poor execution, or individual player performances.

At some point, the conversation needs to shift toward the coaching staff.

Specifically, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack have some legitimate questions to answer about their respective philosophies and game plans.

Both coordinators are scheduled to speak with the media on Monday, presenting an opportunity to address some of the decisions that have become increasingly difficult to understand.

The question is whether those decisions will receive the scrutiny they deserve.

Ryan Grubb Needs to Make Life Easier for Keelon Russell

There is no denying the talent of Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell. The young signal-caller possesses the physical tools and playmaking ability to become one of the nation’s premier quarterbacks.

However, that doesn’t mean Alabama should continuously put him in situations where he’s asked to carry the offense.

One of the biggest criticisms of Grubb’s offensive approach is his apparent reluctance to commit to establishing a consistent running game.

A productive rushing attack does more than generate yards on the ground. It creates manageable down-and-distance situations, opens opportunities in the play-action passing game, and prevents opposing defenses from focusing exclusively on the quarterback.

Most importantly, it takes pressure off a young quarterback who is still developing.

Russell is talented enough to overcome difficult situations, but Alabama shouldn’t be building an offensive philosophy around asking him to do exactly that.

Grubb’s job is to put his players in the best possible position to succeed.

That means finding ways to establish offensive balance, create easier opportunities for Russell and force opposing defenses to respect every aspect of Alabama’s attack.

Instead, the Crimson Tide too often appears willing to abandon the idea of offensive balance.

And that raises a legitimate question for Grubb: Why does Alabama continue to make things more difficult than they need to be for its young quarterback?

Kane Wommack’s Defensive Philosophy Deserves Scrutiny

On the other side of the football, Wommack’s defensive approach has created its own set of frustrations.

Alabama has talented players throughout its defense, but the Crimson Tide’s willingness to consistently play soft coverage has become increasingly concerning.

There are certainly situations where keeping everything in front of the defense makes sense. Preventing explosive plays is an important part of any successful defensive philosophy.

However, there is a difference between playing sound, disciplined defense and allowing opposing offenses to dictate the game.

When Alabama gives receivers significant cushions, opposing quarterbacks can take advantage of underneath throws and move the chains without consistently challenging the defense downfield.

The result can be long, sustained drives that keep Alabama’s offense on the sideline while allowing opponents to control the tempo.

That is particularly frustrating when the Crimson Tide possesses defensive backs capable of competing against talented receivers.

Wommack doesn’t need to abandon his entire defensive philosophy. However, he should be willing to explain why certain approaches continue to be emphasized when opponents find ways to exploit them.

At what point does preventing explosive plays become less valuable if opposing offenses are consistently allowed to sustain drives?

That’s a fair question, and one Alabama fans deserve to hear answered.

Kalen DeBoer Must Hold His Coordinators Accountable

Ultimately, responsibility for Alabama’s performance falls on head coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer hired Grubb to coordinate the offense and has entrusted Wommack with leading the defense. Both assistants are responsible for developing game plans that maximize the Crimson Tide’s talent.

That doesn’t mean every disappointing result requires sweeping changes to the coaching staff.

It does mean Alabama’s coaches should be expected to evaluate their approaches and make adjustments when something isn’t working.

Accountability isn’t simply about criticizing players for failing to execute. It’s also about determining whether the coaching staff consistently puts those players in favorable situations.

If the running game isn’t being established, why?

If opponents are repeatedly finding success against soft coverage, what adjustments are being made?

And if the same problems continue to surface, what is being done differently to correct them?

Those are questions that should be directed toward the people responsible for making those decisions.

Monday’s Media Availability Presents an Opportunity

Neither Grubb nor Wommack should be expected to reveal every detail of Alabama’s offensive or defensive strategy.

However, there is a significant difference between protecting a game plan and explaining the philosophy behind decisions that directly impact the team’s performance.

Alabama’s coordinators should be asked about their approach to Saturday’s game, the adjustments they considered, and what they believe needs to change moving forward.

Those questions aren’t personal attacks. They’re a normal part of covering a major college football program with championship expectations.

Alabama’s players are routinely expected to answer difficult questions following disappointing performances. The coaches responsible for putting those players in position to succeed should face the same level of accountability.

The Crimson Tide still has opportunities ahead, but correcting its issues will require more than simply demanding better execution from the players.

It starts with the coaching staff being willing to examine its own decisions.

And following Saturday’s performance against Tennessee, those decisions deserve some serious questions.