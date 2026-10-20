Alabama Faces a Struggling Texas A&M Team That Still Poses a Major Threat

Texas A&M entered the 2026 college football season aiming to compete for an SEC championship and return to the College Football Playoff. Instead, Mike Elko’s Aggies have experienced a disappointing first half of the season that has left them searching for answers.

However, as Alabama prepares to face Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide cannot afford to overlook an Aggies team that still possesses one of the more dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the SEC.

Despite his struggles this season, Marcel Reed remains capable of making life difficult for any defense in the country, particularly one that allows quarterbacks to extend plays and create opportunities outside the pocket.

And for Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, containing Reed should be among the biggest priorities heading into the matchup.

Texas A&M’s Disappointing Season Has Raised Serious Questions

Coming off a College Football Playoff appearance in 2025, Texas A&M entered the season ranked inside the top 10 nationally. However, the Aggies have failed to live up to those expectations.

Texas A&M currently sits at 4-3 overall and just 1-3 in SEC play, with conference losses to Kentucky, LSU and Missouri.

The Aggies’ offensive struggles have been particularly concerning.

Texas A&M managed just six points in a 35-6 loss to LSU before producing another disappointing offensive performance in a 27-6 defeat against Missouri.

Those struggles have placed considerable pressure on Elko and an offense that has looked dramatically different from the explosive unit that helped carry Texas A&M to the postseason a year ago.

A 41-0 victory over The Citadel this past weekend provided a much-needed confidence boost, but the Aggies still have plenty to prove against SEC competition.

And perhaps nobody has more to prove than Reed.

Marcel Reed’s Struggles Don’t Make Him Any Less Dangerous

After establishing himself as one of the SEC’s most exciting quarterbacks in 2025, Reed has struggled to replicate that success this season.

Through seven games, Reed has completed just 55.7% of his passes for 1,227 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions.

His struggles have been particularly noticeable against conference opponents.

In Texas A&M’s loss to LSU, Reed completed only 10 of 26 passes for 106 yards and an interception. Against Missouri, he completed 19 of 39 attempts for 189 yards and two interceptions.

Those performances have understandably generated criticism and questions about the Aggies’ offensive direction.

But Alabama would be making a serious mistake by judging Reed solely on his recent passing numbers.

Reed’s ability to create explosive plays with his legs makes him a threat regardless of how poorly he has performed as a passer.

He has rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns this season, including an 80-yard performance against Kentucky and 66 yards against Arkansas.

While those numbers aren’t overwhelming, they demonstrate his ability to escape pressure and turn broken plays into positive yardage.

Reed doesn’t necessarily need to dominate through the air to change a football game. Sometimes, all it takes is one missed assignment, an undisciplined pass rush or a defender losing containment.

That’s what makes him such a dangerous matchup.

Alabama’s Defense Must Avoid Giving Reed Opportunities

For Alabama, the challenge will be forcing Reed to operate within the structure of Texas A&M’s offense rather than allowing him to improvise.

The Crimson Tide have experienced their own defensive frustrations this season, particularly when it comes to surrendering explosive plays and allowing opposing offenses to sustain drives.

Against a quarterback with Reed’s athleticism, those issues could become even more problematic.

Alabama’s defensive front must maintain disciplined rush lanes, while Wommack’s defense will need to find ways to pressure Reed without allowing him to escape into open space.

The last thing Alabama wants is to allow a struggling quarterback to regain his confidence by making plays outside the pocket.

Reed has already demonstrated that he can be an effective quarterback when he gets comfortable and begins playing instinctively.

And despite Texas A&M’s disappointing record, the Aggies still have enough talent to create problems if Alabama fails to execute defensively.

Alabama Can’t Afford to Overlook a Desperate Texas A&M Team

Texas A&M might not be having the season many expected, but that doesn’t mean the Aggies should be taken lightly.

Elko’s team enters this matchup with little margin for error and an opportunity to change the narrative surrounding its disappointing season.

A victory over Alabama would provide a massive boost for a program desperately searching for momentum.

For the Crimson Tide, the objective should be simple: force Reed to beat them consistently from the pocket while eliminating the explosive plays that make him such a dangerous quarterback.

Alabama has every reason to believe it can take advantage of Texas A&M’s offensive struggles.

But overlooking Reed’s playmaking ability could quickly turn what appears to be a favorable matchup into a much more difficult challenge.

Texas A&M might be struggling, but the Aggies and Marcel Reed are still dangerous enough to make Alabama pay for mistakes.