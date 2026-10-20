Hi, Subscriber

Alabama Football Takes Unexpected Shot From Urban Meyer in Eye-Opening NIL Admission

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
All State Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Ohio State
Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: (L-R) Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide prior to the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Alabama football has spent decades setting the standard for college football, but former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer believes the Crimson Tide are becoming an example of just how dramatically the sport has changed.

Meyer recently admitted he misjudged the impact of name, image and likeness compensation and the transfer portal, explaining that he expected powerhouse programs like Alabama to become even more dominant.

Instead, the three-time national championship-winning coach believes those changes have created greater parity, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish traditional powerhouses from programs that once struggled to compete with them. Many fans of the game of college football would likely agree with that sentiment.

During an appearance on The Herd, Meyer used Alabama and UCLA to illustrate his argument, delivering a particularly pointed observation about the Crimson Tide’s running game.

Urban Meyer Makes Surprising Alabama Football Comparison to UCLA

“I thought the rich would get richer,” Meyer said. “What it’s done is make parity in college football.”

Meyer explained that conversations with fellow coaches have reinforced his belief that the talent gap between programs has narrowed considerably.

“I’ve talked to many of my colleagues in the last couple weeks. You flip on UCLA and then you flip on Alabama, what’s the difference? I don’t know. One team runs the ball a little better, and that’s UCLA.”

For Alabama fans, that comparison is difficult to ignore. The Crimson Tide have traditionally been associated with physical offensive lines, dependable rushing attacks and an ability to impose their will against opposing defenses.

Memphis v UNLV
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 29: Urban Meyer looks on during warmups before a game between the Memphis Tigers and the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium on August 29, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Tigers defeated the Rebels 27-21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Now, one of college football’s most accomplished former coaches is publicly suggesting UCLA has the better running game. That doesn’t necessarily mean Meyer believes UCLA is the better overall program. His broader point concerns how NIL and player movement have reshaped competitive advantages. Still, the comparison raises legitimate questions about Alabama’s offensive identity under Kalen DeBoer.

Kalen DeBoer Faces New Challenge With Alabama Football in NIL Era

“It’s amazing what has really happened to the game of college football with the NIL and with the transfer portal,” Meyer said.

There is an important distinction between Meyer’s observation and the conclusion Alabama fans should draw from it.

Greater parity doesn’t mean Alabama can no longer compete for championships. It means the Crimson Tide cannot automatically rely on superior recruiting talent to overcome inconsistent execution.

That reality places greater importance on coaching adjustments, player development and establishing a dependable offensive identity. Alabama’s recent offensive struggles have made those questions especially relevant, particularly regarding the team’s ability to consistently run between the tackles.

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual - Washington v Ohio State
GettyPASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer with the Rose Bowl trophy celebrates winning the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The transfer portal also works both ways. While it allows emerging programs to acquire proven talent, Alabama retains opportunities to address weaknesses and strengthen its roster. For DeBoer, the challenge isn’t recreating college football’s previous landscape. It’s proving Alabama can remain exceptional within the new one.

Meyer’s comments weren’t exclusively a criticism of Alabama, but his decision to use the Crimson Tide as an example speaks volumes. Alabama once represented the enormous gap between college football’s elite and everyone else. Now, Meyer is questioning how much separation remains.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

0 Comments

Alabama Football Takes Unexpected Shot From Urban Meyer in Eye-Opening NIL Admission

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x