Alabama Football Takes Unexpected Shot From Urban Meyer in Eye-Opening NIL Admission

Alabama football has spent decades setting the standard for college football, but former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer believes the Crimson Tide are becoming an example of just how dramatically the sport has changed.

Meyer recently admitted he misjudged the impact of name, image and likeness compensation and the transfer portal, explaining that he expected powerhouse programs like Alabama to become even more dominant.

Instead, the three-time national championship-winning coach believes those changes have created greater parity, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish traditional powerhouses from programs that once struggled to compete with them. Many fans of the game of college football would likely agree with that sentiment.

During an appearance on The Herd, Meyer used Alabama and UCLA to illustrate his argument, delivering a particularly pointed observation about the Crimson Tide’s running game.

Urban Meyer Makes Surprising Alabama Football Comparison to UCLA

“I thought the rich would get richer,” Meyer said. “What it’s done is make parity in college football.”

Meyer explained that conversations with fellow coaches have reinforced his belief that the talent gap between programs has narrowed considerably.

“I’ve talked to many of my colleagues in the last couple weeks. You flip on UCLA and then you flip on Alabama, what’s the difference? I don’t know. One team runs the ball a little better, and that’s UCLA.”

For Alabama fans, that comparison is difficult to ignore. The Crimson Tide have traditionally been associated with physical offensive lines, dependable rushing attacks and an ability to impose their will against opposing defenses.

Now, one of college football’s most accomplished former coaches is publicly suggesting UCLA has the better running game. That doesn’t necessarily mean Meyer believes UCLA is the better overall program. His broader point concerns how NIL and player movement have reshaped competitive advantages. Still, the comparison raises legitimate questions about Alabama’s offensive identity under Kalen DeBoer.

Kalen DeBoer Faces New Challenge With Alabama Football in NIL Era

“It’s amazing what has really happened to the game of college football with the NIL and with the transfer portal,” Meyer said.

There is an important distinction between Meyer’s observation and the conclusion Alabama fans should draw from it.

Greater parity doesn’t mean Alabama can no longer compete for championships. It means the Crimson Tide cannot automatically rely on superior recruiting talent to overcome inconsistent execution.

That reality places greater importance on coaching adjustments, player development and establishing a dependable offensive identity. Alabama’s recent offensive struggles have made those questions especially relevant, particularly regarding the team’s ability to consistently run between the tackles.

The transfer portal also works both ways. While it allows emerging programs to acquire proven talent, Alabama retains opportunities to address weaknesses and strengthen its roster. For DeBoer, the challenge isn’t recreating college football’s previous landscape. It’s proving Alabama can remain exceptional within the new one.

Meyer’s comments weren’t exclusively a criticism of Alabama, but his decision to use the Crimson Tide as an example speaks volumes. Alabama once represented the enormous gap between college football’s elite and everyone else. Now, Meyer is questioning how much separation remains.