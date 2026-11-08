Alabama Gets Major Boost in ESPN FPI Rankings After LSU Win

Alabama’s win over LSU did more than give the Crimson Tide another important SEC victory. It also prompted a significant jump in ESPN’s assessment of its national championship potential.

Following Week 10, Alabama climbed three spots to No. 3 in ESPN’s Football Power Index. The Crimson Tide now trail only Notre Dame and Georgia, putting Kalen DeBoer’s team ahead of several programs with better records.

For an Alabama team sitting at 7-2, the updated numbers offer an encouraging outlook heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The Tide’s playoff projection is particularly notable, with ESPN giving Alabama a 92.5% chance of reaching the field.

Alabama Climbs to No. 3 in ESPN FPI Rankings

According to ESPN’s updated FPI rankings, shown in your screenshot, Alabama has a rating of 26.1. Notre Dame leads the country at 27.3, followed closely by Georgia at 27.2.

Miami sits just behind the Crimson Tide at No. 4 with a 26.0 rating. Ohio State rounds out the top five at 24.5.

Here is how ESPN’s top 10 looks following Week 10:

Rank Team Record FPI 1 Notre Dame 8-1 27.3 2 Georgia 8-1 27.2 3 Alabama 7-2 26.1 4 Miami 8-1 26.0 5 Ohio State 6-3 24.5 6 Texas 7-2 23.9 7 LSU 6-3 22.5 8 Indiana 8-1 21.4 9 Oregon 6-3 19.7 10 Utah 9-0 18.7

Alabama’s rise also creates separation from LSU, which dropped two positions to No. 7. Within the SEC, only Georgia ranks ahead of the Tide.

The distinction matters when interpreting the list. FPI evaluates team strength and predicts future performance. It does not simply arrange teams by their records or serve as the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings.

Alabama’s Playoff Projection Offers Encouraging Outlook

The No. 3 ranking is only part of the story. ESPN’s updated projections also place Alabama firmly among the leading postseason contenders.

The Crimson Tide have a 92.5% chance of making the College Football Playoff, along with a 27.2% chance of reaching the national championship game. Their probability of winning the national title stands at 14.7%.

Alabama’s playoff probability is second among SEC teams, behind Georgia’s 95.8%. Texas follows at 74.5%, while LSU sits at 21.8%.

Those numbers illustrate how favorably ESPN’s model views Alabama despite its two losses. They also reinforce the significance of beating an LSU team that remains inside the model’s national top 10.

Still, a projection is not a postseason invitation. Alabama must continue producing results to turn that favorable outlook into a playoff berth.

Crimson Tide Remain in the SEC Championship Picture

ESPN also gives Alabama a 32.7% chance of winning the SEC championship. Georgia leads the conference at 52.2%, while Texas sits at 9.0%.

Additionally, the model gives the Tide a 57.0% chance of winning out. That puts an unbeaten finish to the remaining regular-season schedule above the halfway mark in ESPN’s projections.

For DeBoer’s team, the challenge is sustaining the momentum generated by the LSU victory. One strong road performance has helped improve Alabama’s national outlook, but the remaining games will determine whether the Tide capitalize on that position.

After Week 10, ESPN’s model views Alabama as a serious factor in both the SEC championship race and the national title picture.