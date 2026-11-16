Alabama Slips in ESPN Rankings, but Playoff Projection Tells Another Story

Alabama slipped one spot in ESPN’s updated Football Power Index, but the Crimson Tide’s postseason projections offer a much more encouraging outlook.

The latest Alabama FPI rankings place Kalen DeBoer’s team at No. 4 nationally with a 24.8 rating. Despite the drop, ESPN gives the 8-2 Crimson Tide a 96.6% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff and an 11.9% chance of winning the national championship.

That leaves Alabama in an interesting position entering the closing stretch: outside the model’s top three, yet still carrying one of the strongest championship projections in college football.

Alabama FPI Rankings Put Crimson Tide Behind Three Teams

Georgia leads the updated rankings with a 28.1 FPI rating, followed by Notre Dame at 27.4 and Miami at 25.8. Alabama sits fourth, ahead of Ohio State and Texas.

Here is ESPN’s updated top 10, as shown in your screenshot:

Rank Team Record FPI 1 Georgia 9-1 28.1 2 Notre Dame 9-1 27.4 3 Miami 9-1 25.8 4 Alabama 8-2 24.8 5 Ohio State 7-3 24.1 6 Texas 8-2 24.0 7 LSU 6-4 22.0 8 Indiana 9-1 21.7 9 Oregon 7-3 20.6 10 Wake Forest 9-1 20.2

Alabama’s trend column shows a one-position decline. Georgia moved up one spot to take over first, while Notre Dame fell one position and Miami climbed one.

The Crimson Tide remain the second-highest SEC team in the rankings. Texas is next among conference programs at No. 6, followed by LSU at No. 7 and Tennessee at No. 11.

Those numbers also highlight a distinction readers should keep in mind: ESPN’s FPI order is separate from the College Football Playoff committee’s rankings. Alabama’s No. 4 position here is its standing in ESPN’s model, rather than a projected playoff seed.

ESPN Gives Alabama a 96.6% Chance to Make the Playoff

The most encouraging number for Alabama fans is in the playoff column.

ESPN gives the Crimson Tide a 96.6% chance to make the field. Among the teams visible in the updated table, only Georgia, Miami, Utah, and Notre Dame have higher playoff probabilities.

Alabama also has a 23.0% chance to reach the national championship game and an 11.9% chance to win it. Both figures rank fourth among the teams shown, behind Georgia, Notre Dame and Miami.

For comparison, Texas carries a 94.2% playoff probability, a 20.2% chance to reach the championship game and a 9.9% chance to win the title. Tennessee’s corresponding numbers are 68.3%, 6.6% and 2.6%.

The takeaway is that Alabama’s small decline in the rankings has not pushed it outside ESPN’s leading group of national title contenders. The model still gives the Crimson Tide a substantial opportunity to play deep into the postseason.

Alabama’s SEC Title Outlook Is a Different Story

While Alabama’s playoff projection is strong, its conference championship probability is more modest.

ESPN gives the Crimson Tide a 15.7% chance to win the SEC. Georgia leads that category at 62.4%, while Texas sits slightly ahead of Alabama at 17.1%. Tennessee follows at 4.8%.

Alabama’s win-out probability is 65.9%, compared with 52.8% for Georgia, 46.2% for Texas and 31.5% for Tennessee.

These projections describe different outcomes. Winning the conference requires Alabama to emerge from the SEC race and capture the title, while the playoff projection leaves room for a postseason berth without a conference championship.

For DeBoer’s team, the message from this update is encouraging despite the one-spot drop. Alabama still has a strong playoff outlook and a meaningful championship opportunity. Finishing the regular season successfully is the next step toward turning those projections into results.