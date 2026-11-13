Alabama Gets Troubling Injury Update on QB Keelon Russell Before Vanderbilt Game

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday as they look to build on their massive road win over the LSU Tigers a week ago.

However, Alabama could face a shorthanded situation after star quarterback Keelon Russell tweaked his ankle against the Tigers.

Russell briefly entered the medical tent but ultimately returned to the game.

Alabama Gets Troubling Update on Russell

Although Russell appeared on both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s injury reports as probable, Alabama now considers him a game-time decision for Saturday’s matchup.

If Russell can’t go, Austin Mack would step in and make his first career start as a member of the Crimson Tide.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Mack has received an uptick in snaps this week as Alabama prepares him for a potential road start against a Commodores team that has given the Crimson Tide trouble over the last few seasons, despite having a down year in 2026.

Alabama QB Keelon Russell will be a game-time decision on Saturday at Vanderbilt, sources tell @Clowfb and me for @On3. Backup Austin Mack has received an uptick in first-team reps this week and will get the start if Russell can’t go. Injury Report: https://t.co/K0Fx6hlL8o https://t.co/vlpY0msFTd — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) November 13, 2026

Looking at Alabama

Russell’s injury doesn’t appear serious. However, even with Vanderbilt sitting at 4-5, Alabama can’t overlook the Commodores given that their biggest win in program history came in 2024, when they beat the Crimson Tide in Nashville in a game nobody expected them to win.

This season, Russell has started all nine games and completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,263 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed 74 times for 276 yards and five TDs.

Mack has played in nine games over his three seasons in Tuscaloosa but has attempted only 39 passes, completing 29 for 290 yards, three TD passes and zero INTs.