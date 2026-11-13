Hi, Subscriber

Alabama Gets Troubling Injury Update on QB Keelon Russell Before Vanderbilt Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Georgia v Alabama
Getty
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Keelon Russell #12 of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks off the field after a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant Denny Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday as they look to build on their massive road win over the LSU Tigers a week ago.

However, Alabama could face a shorthanded situation after star quarterback Keelon Russell tweaked his ankle against the Tigers.

Russell briefly entered the medical tent but ultimately returned to the game.

Alabama Gets Troubling Update on Russell

Although Russell appeared on both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s injury reports as probable, Alabama now considers him a game-time decision for Saturday’s matchup.

If Russell can’t go, Austin Mack would step in and make his first career start as a member of the Crimson Tide.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Mack has received an uptick in snaps this week as Alabama prepares him for a potential road start against a Commodores team that has given the Crimson Tide trouble over the last few seasons, despite having a down year in 2026.

Looking at Alabama

Russell’s injury doesn’t appear serious. However, even with Vanderbilt sitting at 4-5, Alabama can’t overlook the Commodores given that their biggest win in program history came in 2024, when they beat the Crimson Tide in Nashville in a game nobody expected them to win.

This season, Russell has started all nine games and completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,263 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed 74 times for 276 yards and five TDs.

Mack has played in nine games over his three seasons in Tuscaloosa but has attempted only 39 passes, completing 29 for 290 yards, three TD passes and zero INTs.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Alabama Gets Troubling Injury Update on QB Keelon Russell Before Vanderbilt Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Alabama News

More Heavy on Alabama News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x