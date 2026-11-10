Alabama Provides New Injury Update on Keelon Russell Ahead of Vanderbilt Game

Alabama is coming off a 31-13 win over LSU on Saturday, and now all the attention is on the Crimson Tide’s quarterback, Keelon Russell, who did get banged up during the game.

Russell had his ankle taped at the end of the third quarter, but it didn’t slow him down; he threw three touchdowns afterward. However, players feel the effects in the hours and days that follow. As Alabama prepared for this week’s practices ahead of the Vanderbilt game, there were concerns about when Russell would be able to hit the field again.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb told reporters on Monday he didn’t know exactly when Russell would practice this week but felt confident he would be all right.

“I think 48 hours after a football game, 72 hours, is the most critical part to see where he’s at and what he’s going to be capable of. But they seem pretty confident that he’s gonna be alright. … He responded really, really well to a foot injury in the Texas A&M game and healed pretty quickly,” Grubb said via Bama247’s Mike Rodak.

Russell Practiced on Tuesday

But it does sound like Russell practiced on Tuesday, according to Rodak, who posted a picture on X of Russell preparing to throw a football with the caption “Keelon Russell was in uniform for Alabama’s practice Tuesday, from practice photos distributed by UA.”

It is positive to see Russell on the practice field less than 72 hours after the LSU game ended, and now it will be all about keeping Russell healthy for the next three weeks of the regular season.

The Crimson Tide Should Win Its Next Three Games

Alabama has now tackled the toughest portion of its regular season schedule. Although the Crimson Tide still has two SEC games left, it will face a 4-5 Vanderbilt team with only one SEC win and a 5-4 Auburn team with three SEC wins, including a win over Georgia, making the Tigers a potential risk.

Despite this, Alabama should be in a good position to win both matchups, along with a scheduled game against FCS Chattanooga in between. To keep its playoff hopes alive, the Crimson Tide needs to win all its remaining games. Finishing the season 9-3 with a loss to either Vanderbilt or Auburn could deal a significant blow to its postseason aspirations.

Fortunately, Alabama has some leeway to rest Russell. With favorable matchups ahead, Alabama should be able to handle all three opponents, giving Russell a chance to take a breather. The game against Chattanooga could also be an opportunity to give backup quarterback Austin Mack some playing time, should the coaches choose to give Russell a well-deserved day off.