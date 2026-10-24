Alabama Gets Bad Injury Update Heading Into Matchup With Texas A&M

Alabama is looking to get back on the winning track after falling in its last two games, but it will have to do so without a few key players.

Wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams was ruled out on Wednesday after arthroscopic knee surgery before the Week 7 game against Tennessee, but the Crimson Tide got more bad news Friday evening.

Alabama has listed defensive back Zabien Brown, running back EJ Crowell and offensive lineman Racin Delgatty as doubtful for Saturday’s game vs. Texas A&M.

Crowell has 32 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns this season and left the Tennessee game with an injury, like Brown, who suffered a lower-leg injury vs. the Volunteers.

Delgatty, the Crimson Tide starting center, missed last week’s game after suffering an injury against Georgia in Week 6.

Alabama and Texas A&M Players Who Are Ruled Out, Questionable and Probable

Here are the other players that Alabama has ruled out.

WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

LB Desmond Umeozulu

LB Cayden Jones

DB Nick Sherman

DL Jeremiah Beaman

DL Terrance Green

Texas A&M has ruled out three players

WR Terry Bussey

WR Kelshaun Johnson

OL Blake Ivy

The Aggies also listed defensive end Anto Saka as questionable.

Texas A&M listed four players as probable

WR Mario Craver

DT DJ Hicks

LB Daymion Sanford

OL Trovon Baugh

The Crimson Tide Need to Win Out to Make the Playoffs

Alabama is likely one loss away from missing the 12-team College Football Playoffs for a second time in three years, and it doesn’t have an easy road ahead.

The SEC has shown that any given Saturday could be a loss, and even though Texas A&M will walk into Bryant-Denny Stadium with a 4-3 record and a 1-3 conference record, that doesn’t mean it can’t walk out with a win.

Alabama must take the Aggies seriously before its bye week. After that, it will play LSU on the road, who are also fighting for its playoff lives, with the Tigers sitting at two losses.

If Alabama can beat Texas A&M and then find a way to win at LSU, the Crimson Tide will likely make the playoffs, as they will play Vanderbilt, Chattanooga and Auburn, all of which should be winnable games.

The Crimson Tide will kick off against Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.