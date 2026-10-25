Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Announces Brutal Injury News After Texas A&M Win

The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide secured a much-needed home victory in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, beating the Texas A&M Aggies 31-20.

After entering halftime tied 17-17, Alabama ramped up its defensive effort in the second half and outscored Texas A&M 14-3 to improve to 6-2 on the season.

However, the Crimson Tide received some brutal injury news after the game. Head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed the update as Alabama begins preparing for a massive Week 8 matchup against the LSU Tigers.

DeBoer Announces Brutal Injury News

After exiting Saturday’s game and struggling to put weight on his right foot, Alabama starting offensive lineman William Sanders was seen using crutches and wearing a boot on his right foot on the sideline shortly after the team ruled him out.

Following the game, DeBoer indicated that Sanders could miss several weeks with the injury.

“He’s probably the one guy who could be out for a little bit … maybe not a week or two. Maybe a couple more than that,” DeBoer said, via Chase Goodbread of the Tuscaloosa News.

Kalen DeBoer on William Sanders: “He’s probably the one guy who could be out for a little bit … maybe not a week or two. Maybe a couple more than that.” — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) October 24, 2026

Who Will Replace Sanders?

If Saturday’s game was any indication of DeBoer’s plans at guard, Michigan transfer Kaden Strayhorn could take over for Sanders.

Strayhorn attended IMG Academy, where recruiting sites rated him a three- or four-star prospect.

247Sports rated him a three-star prospect, while ESPN gave him four stars. After spending his true freshman season at Michigan, Strayhorn transferred to Alabama. He could now step into a prominent role with the Crimson Tide, whose margin for error is extremely slim.