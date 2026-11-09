Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Announces Injury Update on QB Keelon Russell

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide went into Baton Rouge on Saturday and earned a massive 31-13 victory over the No. 14 LSU Tigers.

Both teams entered the game with 6-2 records. Outside of a brief lead by the Tigers in the second half, Alabama controlled the game behind a stellar defensive performance in the red zone and on fourth downs, along with strong play from freshman quarterback Keelon Russell.

Russell completed 17-of-24 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns without committing a turnover in a raucous road environment.

However, he briefly entered the medical tent because of an ankle injury. That injury will likely become a topic of conversation this week as Alabama prepares for Vanderbilt.

Kalen DeBoer Announces Injury Update on Russell

Speaking to the media Monday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an injury update on Russell and his status heading into this week. He also expressed full confidence in Austin Mack if Russell has to miss any time.

DeBoer said Russell is considered day-to-day with the ankle injury and that the coaching staff has full confidence in Mack if they “needed to move to Austin [Mack] at some point,” via Mike Rodak of 247 Sports.

He also noted that Russell is going to do “everything he can” to suit up Saturday against the Commodores.

Kalen DeBoer said Keelon Russell is day-to-day with his ankle injury, and they would have confidence if they “needed to move to Austin [Mack] at some point.” DeBoer said he expects Russell to do “everything he can” to play against Vanderbilt. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 9, 2026

Ryan Grubb Speaks on Russell’s Practice Status

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spoke about what Russell’s practice schedule could look like this week. He also highlighted how well the quarterback responded to a foot injury he sustained two weeks ago against Texas A&M.

“I think 48 hours after a football game, 72 hours, is the most critical part to see where he’s at and what he’s going to be capable of,” Grubb said on Monday. “But they seem pretty confident that he’s gonna be alright. … He responded really, really well from a foot injury in the Texas A&M game and healed pretty quickly.”