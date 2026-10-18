Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Drops Honest Quote After Upset Loss to Tennessee

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer told his team this week not to let Georgia beat them twice after last weekend’s heartbreaking loss.

However, that message didn’t get through to the players, as the No. 6 Crimson Tide lost 26-10 to the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday and never held a lead.

Alabama has now lost two consecutive games to fall to 5-2 on the season and still hasn’t beaten Tennessee in Knoxville since 2020.

Kalen DeBoer Drops Honest Quote After Loss

DeBoer spoke to the media following the loss and revealed that his players will start feeling uncomfortable as they try to correct their mistakes and stay alive in a gauntlet of an SEC season. Several top teams also suffered losses this weekend.

“It’s going to be really uncomfortable,” DeBoer said. “Everybody’s going through it, so who’s going to respond and get it done?”

Kalen DeBoer message to locker room after loss to Tennessee and margin for error shrinking: “It’s going to be really uncomfortable.” “Who’s going to respond and get it done?” https://t.co/qyfIiC054b — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) October 17, 2026

Who Else Lost in the SEC?

Three key SEC teams lost on Saturday, and all three entered the weekend ranked in the AP Top 10.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs lost 27-24 to the unranked Auburn Tigers at home on a game-winning field goal. The No. 7 Texas Longhorns also fell at home, losing 27-24 to the unranked Florida Gators.

While Georgia will likely remain in the top 10, Alabama and Texas could fall out of the top 10 after suffering their second losses of the season. Both teams have lost twice, with all four defeats coming against SEC opponents.

Looking at Alabama

The Crimson Tide’s margin for error has shrunk significantly, which puts them in a difficult position with October still underway.

Alabama still has several high-profile matchups that could put it right back in the mix. However, a third loss would significantly hurt the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes.

They’ll host the Texas A&M Aggies next week in Tuscaloosa before taking a bye week. After that, Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge to face the No. 22 LSU Tigers in what will likely be a night game.