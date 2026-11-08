Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Drops Strong Quote on Ryan Coleman-Williams After LSU Win

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide went into Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon and dominated their way to a 31-13 win over the No. 14 LSU Tigers.

Interestingly enough, LSU recorded 457 total yards to Alabama’s 285, but there were some clear differences between the two teams.

LSU went 0-for-4 on fourth-down attempts, while Alabama didn’t have to go for it once all night. The Tigers also turned the ball over twice, while the Crimson Tide played extremely clean football, led by quarterback Keelon Russell.

Russell finished 17-for-24 for 206 yards and three touchdowns while rushing eight times for 25 yards.

Alabama also welcomed back star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who scored the first touchdown of the game and had a massive punt return in the fourth quarter that set up the Crimson Tide to add points and extend its lead.

Kalen DeBoer Drops Strong Quote on Coleman-Williams

Speaking after the game, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer had a strong quote about how important it was to have Coleman-Williams back on the field.

“I just think that Ryan brings a lot to us,” DeBoer said, via Hunter De Silver. “It doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet. He brings just an energy to us throughout the course of the week, there’s a presence he has when he’s on the football field…He worked really hard to get back.”

Kalen DeBoer on Ryan Coleman-Williams: “I just think that Ryan brings a lot to us. It doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet. He brings just an energy to us throughout the course of the week, there’s a presence he has when he’s on the football field…He worked really hard to get back.” — Hunter De Siver (@HunterDeSiver) November 8, 2026

Coleman-Williams suffered an injury back in Week 6 during Alabama’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs and ultimately missed each of the last two games, including a loss to Tennessee.

He was questionable for most of the week before the team upgraded him to probable on Friday, which ultimately signaled that he was likely to play.

Looking at Alabama

The Crimson Tide are now 7-2 overall and in a great position to control their own destiny entering the final stretch of the regular season.

They’ll travel to take on Vanderbilt next Saturday before concluding the regular season with matchups against Chattanooga and Auburn.