Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Gives Major Injury Update on WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide are coming off a much-needed win against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon.

After a slow start that left the teams tied at 17 at halftime, Alabama outscored Texas A&M 14-3 in the second half to secure a 31-20 victory. On Sunday, the Crimson Tide moved up to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Alabama will now enter a bye week before returning to action on the road against the No. 15 LSU Tigers in a massive Nov. 7 night game.

Kalen DeBoer Gives Update on Ryan Coleman-Williams

Speaking to the media on Monday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided a major update on star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who has missed the last two games after suffering an injury against the Georgia Bulldogs.

DeBoer revealed that Coleman-Williams has a good chance of returning against LSU, which would give young quarterback Keelon Russell a significant addition to the offense.

“Ryan [Coleman-Williams] in particular, I’m hopeful that he’ll be ready for the LSU game,” DeBoer said at Birmingham MMQBC. “Really, a lot of the [injured] guys — this is a big week. They’re not in the clear yet, but we’re hoping that rolls over into next week to where they’ll be out there practicing. Not all of them are exactly on the same timeline, but Ryan in particular, I’ll hope by next week he’ll be able to give us quite a bit.”

Kalen DeBoer at Birmingham MMQBC: “Ryan [Coleman-Williams] in particular, I’m hopeful that he’ll be ready for the LSU game. Really, a lot of the [injured] guys — this is a big week. They’re not in the clear yet, but we’re hoping that rolls over into next week to where they’ll be out there practicing. Not all of them are exactly on the same timeline, but Ryan in particular, I’ll hope by next week he’ll be able to give us quite a bit.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 26, 2026

Coleman-Williams’ 2026 Season With Alabama

In his third year with the Crimson Tide, Coleman-Williams has bounced back after a down sophomore season.

Through just six games, he’s hauled in 23 receptions for 413 yards and four touchdowns, matching his total touchdown output from 14 games in 2025.