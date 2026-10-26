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Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Gives Major Injury Update on WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

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College Football Playoff Quarterfinal - Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential: Alabama v Indiana
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PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kalen Deboer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide are coming off a much-needed win against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon.

After a slow start that left the teams tied at 17 at halftime, Alabama outscored Texas A&M 14-3 in the second half to secure a 31-20 victory. On Sunday, the Crimson Tide moved up to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Alabama will now enter a bye week before returning to action on the road against the No. 15 LSU Tigers in a massive Nov. 7 night game.

Kalen DeBoer Gives Update on Ryan Coleman-Williams

Speaking to the media on Monday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided a major update on star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who has missed the last two games after suffering an injury against the Georgia Bulldogs.

DeBoer revealed that Coleman-Williams has a good chance of returning against LSU, which would give young quarterback Keelon Russell a significant addition to the offense.

“Ryan [Coleman-Williams] in particular, I’m hopeful that he’ll be ready for the LSU game,” DeBoer said at Birmingham MMQBC. “Really, a lot of the [injured] guys — this is a big week. They’re not in the clear yet, but we’re hoping that rolls over into next week to where they’ll be out there practicing. Not all of them are exactly on the same timeline, but Ryan in particular, I’ll hope by next week he’ll be able to give us quite a bit.”

Coleman-Williams’ 2026 Season With Alabama

In his third year with the Crimson Tide, Coleman-Williams has bounced back after a down sophomore season.

Through just six games, he’s hauled in 23 receptions for 413 yards and four touchdowns, matching his total touchdown output from 14 games in 2025.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Gives Major Injury Update on WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

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