Alabama Makes Kalen DeBoer Announcement After Georgia Loss

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide fell 20-17 to the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in a thrilling matchup over the weekend in Tuscaloosa.

The game featured some controversy down the stretch, with officials failing to throw a flag on what appeared to be blatant pass interference before calling a late penalty on Alabama that ultimately sealed the win for Georgia.

However, Georgia certainly played the more complete game on both sides of the ball, and quarterback Gunner Stockton made plays whenever he needed to.

Alabama Sets Sights on Tennessee

The Crimson Tide don’t have much time to sulk as they prepare to travel to Knoxville this week for a matchup against the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer acknowledged that on Monday, saying the team can’t let Georgia beat them twice. He emphasized the need to put the loss behind them and move forward.

“I’ve told the team, you can’t let Georgia beat us twice,” DeBoer said Monday. “What I mean by that is, you gotta pick up. You can’t be feeling sorry for yourself or anything like that. Tomorrow we hit the football field. We learn from this week and we go bring the same energy we had last Tuesday. The Tuesday before that and the excitement and understanding that we get to go do this. Like, this is what you wanted. This is what you came here for. Let’s make the most of them. Take advantage of the opportunity to go out there and play in an awesome environment that’s going to be there on Saturday, and now we just gotta go prepare for it.”

Alabama Makes Announcement on DeBoer

On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide announced that DeBoer, their third-year head coach, had officially earned a spot on the midseason watchlist for the Dodd Trophy.

Alabama shared the news on X with the caption, “Midseason Watch List.”

Midseason Watch List 👊 https://t.co/23qS3tphr4 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 13, 2026

The Dodd Trophy honors an FBS head coach whose program excels both on and off the field. The award, named after legendary coach Bobby Dodd, was established in 1976. Indiana’s Curt Cignetti won it last year.