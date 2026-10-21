Alabama OL Michael Carroll Delivers Brutal Admission After Embarrassing Tennessee Loss

Alabama’s offensive line entered the 2026 season hoping to take a significant step forward under offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. However, following Saturday’s embarrassing loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide appears to be dealing with some of the same problems that plagued the unit a season ago.

The offensive line surrendered five sacks against the Volunteers, while Alabama’s rushing attack managed just 54 yards. It was a disastrous performance for a unit that had shown signs of improvement earlier in the season.

On Tuesday, Alabama right guard Michael Carroll revealed the message Klemm delivered to his offensive linemen following the disappointing showing in Knoxville.

“The message was that was an embarrassing performance, and we need to come together as a group and never let that happen again,” Carroll said.

It’s a brutally honest assessment, but one that Alabama fans will likely appreciate hearing from a player who understands the standard expected in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama’s Offensive Line Problems Are Becoming a Major Concern

Unfortunately for Alabama, Saturday’s performance wasn’t necessarily an isolated incident.

Through seven games, the Crimson Tide has surrendered 21 sacks, the second-most in the SEC and 131st nationally. For comparison, Alabama allowed 32 sacks across 15 games during the 2025 season.

The Tide has also allowed 43 tackles for loss, ranking 15th in the SEC.

Those numbers are particularly concerning considering Alabama has a young quarterback in Keelon Russell who is still developing and learning how to navigate the challenges of SEC football.

Russell certainly deserves some responsibility for holding onto the football too long at times, but Alabama’s offensive line hasn’t consistently provided its young quarterback with the protection he needs to succeed.

Carroll believes the solution starts with getting back to the fundamentals.

“You got to take pride in that — footwork, hand placement, and your technique,” Carroll said. “And I feel like doing that every day in practice needs to carry over to the game. Got to limit those sacks.”

Kalen DeBoer Knows Alabama Must Find Answers Quickly

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer also addressed the offensive line’s struggles on Monday, pointing toward preparation, communication, and the challenges of operating in hostile road environments.

The Crimson Tide was also without starting center Racin Delgatty against Tennessee, forcing Mal Waldrep into his first career start at center in front of more than 100,000 fans.

While the lack of continuity certainly hasn’t helped, Alabama simply cannot afford to continue allowing opposing defenses to dominate the line of scrimmage.

With Texas A&M coming to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, the Crimson Tide faces another significant challenge, and the offensive line will be under the microscope.

Alabama has already suffered back-to-back SEC losses, leaving little room for additional mistakes if DeBoer’s team hopes to remain in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Carroll and his teammates deserve credit for acknowledging just how unacceptable their performance was against Tennessee.

However, Alabama fans have heard plenty of talk about improvement over the past two seasons.

Now it’s time for the Crimson Tide’s offensive line to turn those words into results.