Alabama Quickly Receives Serious Nick Saban Warning About LSU’s ‘Stealing Signals’

The Alabama Crimson Tide received a warning from the man who knows their biggest opponent better than almost anybody. Former Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned that LSU’s Lane Kiffin could gain a decisive advantage before Saturday’s biggest plays even begin. His explanation on ESPN’s “College GameDay” included two words guaranteed to get college football fans talking: stealing signals.

Saban’s concern isn’t simply that LSU has talented players or an aggressive play-caller. It’s that Kiffin can recognize what a defense is showing, identify the weakness and immediately attack it. Speaking about Alabama’s matchup with LSU, Saban warned that the Crimson Tide could find themselves “one play behind” if their intentions become too obvious. Mike Rodak shared Saban’s comments on X Saturday.

“I think the thing I am most concerned about is how does Alabama’s defense play against LSU’s offense. I don’t care how they do it. You can talk about stealing signals, you can talk about how you disguise your defense,” Saban said. “But when LSU and Lane Kiffin know what you’re in, they are going to dial up the No. 1 best play that they can run against that look and you’re always going to be behind on defense — you’re always going to be one play behind.”

Nick Saban Identifies Alabama’s Biggest Challenge Against LSU

The distinction here matters. Saban was not presenting evidence that LSU has illegally obtained Alabama’s signals or accusing Kiffin of cheating. His point was about the chess match before the snap, where alignments, coverage indicators and offensive adjustments can determine whether a defense has any realistic chance of succeeding.

“They take advantage of that as well as anybody in college football,” Saban said. “How LSU’s defense can not let them steal their signals and disguise what they’re in pre-snap so they have to figure out after the ball turns over.”

There is substance behind the warning. LSU entered Saturday averaging 510 yards and 40.1 points per game. Quarterback Sam Leavitt had completed more than 70% of his passes, while Alabama’s defense was allowing 222.4 passing yards per game. Those numbers make the potential consequences of predictable defensive looks especially difficult to ignore.

Alabama also has an answer available, at least in theory. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack can vary his pre-snap presentations, delay revealing coverage and challenge LSU to make decisions after the ball is snapped. But disguises only work when defenders communicate clearly and execute their responsibilities. One missed assignment against a Kiffin offense can turn an otherwise sound defensive call into a big gain.

There is another layer that makes Saban’s warning worth taking seriously. He isn’t evaluating a stranger. Kiffin is his guy. He coached Kiffin, watched his offensive mind operate inside Alabama’s building and understands why giving him information early is dangerous. That history makes his concern worth taking seriously without treating his comments as an allegation of wrongdoing.

For Alabama, the assignment is straightforward but far from easy: make Kiffin solve the defense in real time. If LSU already knows the answer before the snap, Saban believes the Crimson Tide will spend Saturday chasing the play instead of stopping it.