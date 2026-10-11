Alabama PFF Grades Reveal 5 Eye-Opening Takeaways From Loss to Georgia

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the 2026 college football season Saturday night, falling 20-17 to the Georgia Bulldogs in a heartbreaking showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Kalen DeBoer’s squad had plenty of encouraging individual performances. Alabama finished with 346 yards of total offense, while Georgia accumulated 455 yards in the three-point victory.

With the dust beginning to settle, Pro Football Focus (PFF) has released its individual player grades from Saturday’s contest, revealing several interesting takeaways.

From surprising offensive standouts to concerning performances in the secondary, here are five things that stood out from Alabama’s PFF grades against Georgia.

1. Alabama’s Offensive Line Was Better Than You Might Think

Considering Georgia’s defensive reputation and the Crimson Tide’s offensive struggles at times, Alabama’s offensive line grades might be the most surprising takeaway.

Four Alabama offensive linemen earned pass-blocking grades above 85.0:

Michael Carroll: 87.3

William Sanders: 87.3

Jackson Lloyd: 85.6

Jayvin James: 77.2

Carroll also finished with a 70.6 overall offensive grade, the highest among Alabama’s offensive linemen.

Those numbers suggest Alabama’s offensive front performed better in pass protection than the final score might indicate.

However, PFF’s grades don’t tell the entire story. Georgia recorded four sacks against Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, demonstrating that protection breakdowns and pressure remained factors in the contest.

Still, there is plenty for offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to build upon moving forward.

2. EJ Crowell Makes the Most of Limited Opportunities

One of the biggest storylines surrounding Alabama’s offense in recent weeks has been the limited playing time of freshman running back EJ Crowell.

Saturday’s performance certainly won’t quiet those conversations.

Crowell earned a 76.7 overall offensive grade against Georgia, the highest of any Alabama offensive player.

Even more impressive, the freshman accomplished that while playing just nine offensive snaps.

Crowell also recorded a 74.7 rushing grade and scored Alabama’s lone rushing touchdown on a one-yard carry just before halftime.

For comparison, fellow running backs Trae’Shawn Brown (70.0) and Daniel Hill (62.8) finished with lower overall offensive grades.

While nine snaps represent a relatively small sample size, Crowell continues to provide evidence that he deserves consideration for additional opportunities in Alabama’s backfield.

The question now becomes whether offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will expand the freshman’s role moving forward.

3. Yhonzae Pierre and Caleb Woodson Shine Despite Defensive Struggles

Although Georgia accumulated 455 yards of total offense, several Alabama defenders delivered impressive individual performances.

Leading the way was linebacker Yhonzae Pierre, who earned an 82.0 overall defensive grade.

Pierre was particularly effective against the run, finishing with an outstanding 89.5 run-defense grade.

Linebacker Caleb Woodson wasn’t far behind, recording a 78.9 overall defensive grade and an 82.2 run-defense grade. Woodson also earned an impressive 84.5 tackling grade without a missed tackle.

Devan Thompkins (75.4) and Bray Hubbard (74.9) rounded out Alabama’s four highest-graded defenders.

Those performances are encouraging considering Georgia rushed for 206 yards against the Crimson Tide.

While Alabama’s defense struggled to consistently contain the Bulldogs, the individual grades suggest several players performed at a high level despite the disappointing team result.

4. Alabama’s Secondary Has Some Concerning PFF Grades

Perhaps the most concerning takeaway from Saturday’s PFF grades comes from Alabama’s secondary.

Three prominent defensive backs finished with overall defensive grades below 60.0:

Keon Sabb: 57.9

Zabien Brown: 56.0

Dijon Lee Jr.: 42.1

Lee’s 42.1 overall grade was particularly concerning, ranking last among Alabama defenders who played at least 10 defensive snaps.

The sophomore cornerback also received a 41.3 coverage grade, while Brown finished with a 60.7 coverage grade.

Meanwhile, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 18 of 22 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown.

Not everything was negative in the secondary, however.

Hubbard earned an impressive 84.7 coverage grade, while reserve cornerback Carmelo O’Neal finished with a 73.5 overall defensive grade on 19 snaps.

Nevertheless, Alabama will need more consistent play from its defensive backs as the Crimson Tide navigates the remainder of its SEC schedule.

5. Keelon Russell’s Passing Grade Raises Questions, but His Rushing Ability Stands Out

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell experienced his share of growing pains against one of the nation’s premier defenses.

According to PFF, Russell earned a 62.4 overall offensive grade, including a disappointing 51.3 passing grade.

The freshman completed 16 of 30 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown.

However, his ability to create plays with his legs was once again evident.

Russell earned an outstanding 81.0 rushing grade, the highest rushing grade among Alabama’s offensive players.

He also contributed 41 rushing yards, helping Alabama finish with 161 yards on the ground.

Russell’s passing grade indicates there is still considerable room for improvement, particularly when facing elite defensive competition.

However, his athleticism continues to provide Alabama’s offense with an additional dimension that opposing defenses must account for.

For DeBoer and Grubb, the challenge moving forward will be finding ways to maximize Russell’s playmaking ability while continuing to develop his consistency as a passer.

Ultimately, Saturday’s loss was disappointing, but Alabama’s PFF grades reveal several reasons for optimism as the Crimson Tide prepares for the remainder of its SEC schedule.