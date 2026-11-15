Alabama’s PFF Grades Reveal Concerns After Vanderbilt Win

Alabama left Nashville with a victory, but its PFF grades against Vanderbilt offer plenty of reasons to keep the celebration measured.

The Crimson Tide beat the Commodores 21-6 on November 14, improving to 8-2 overall and 6-2 in SEC play. Alabama kept Vanderbilt out of the end zone, but the offense delivered an uneven performance.

The individual grades from Pro Football Focus help explain that contrast. Danny Lewis Jr. delivered Alabama’s highest offensive grade, while Yhonzae Pierre led the defense. However, several players with substantial workloads finished below 60 overall.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Alabama’s PFF grades against Vanderbilt.

Danny Lewis Jr. Leads Alabama’s Offensive PFF Grades

Lewis was the clear standout on Alabama’s offensive grading sheet.

The tight end earned an 89.7 overall offensive grade across 26 snaps, including an 87.9 receiving grade. He also posted a 71.4 run-blocking grade, giving Alabama a strong contribution beyond the passing game.

Noah Rogers finished second with an 81.1 overall grade. However, that number came on just one snap, making it difficult to compare his performance with players who handled larger roles.

Among players with substantial workloads, Jackson Lloyd and Jayvin James followed Lewis with overall grades of 72.8 and 72.4, respectively. Both played 71 offensive snaps.

Ryan Coleman-Williams earned a 70.5 overall grade across 60 snaps, while Lotzeir Brooks finished at 69.1 on 39 snaps.

The takeaway is straightforward: Alabama had individual bright spots, but strong grades were hardly widespread throughout the offense.

Keelon Russell’s Grade Shows Room for Improvement

Keelon Russell finished with a 60.2 overall offensive grade and a 62.5 passing grade across 68 snaps.

Those marks provide a more measured assessment than his touchdown total alone. Russell threw three touchdown passes, but his PFF evaluation suggests the overall performance left room for improvement. Some of his inconsistency this week most likely came from the fact that he was limited in practice due to an ankle injury.

That distinction matters when evaluating Alabama’s offense. Scoring plays can decide a game without making the entire afternoon an efficient performance.

Daniel Hill offered another example of why the individual categories matter. He earned a 75.1 rushing grade, but his overall offensive grade settled at 65.5. A 39.1 receiving grade contributed to the less impressive overall evaluation.

For Alabama, the challenge is getting more consistent production across those different responsibilities.

Alabama’s Blocking Grades Tell Two Different Stories

The offensive line’s pass-blocking grades were generally stronger than its run-blocking marks.

Mal Waldrep Jr. posted an 84.0 pass-blocking grade across 21 pass-blocking snaps. Lloyd earned an 81.6, followed by James at 78.8 and Racin Delgatty at 77.2.

The run-blocking grades were less encouraging.

James earned a 66.7, and Lloyd finished at 66.0. William Sanders posted a 60.3, while Delgatty graded at 58.5 and Waldrep at 57.5. Michael Carroll finished with a 54.1 run-blocking grade and a 54.3 overall offensive grade.

Those numbers suggest Alabama’s blocking performance deserves a more specific discussion than simply calling the entire line good or bad. Pass protection produced several encouraging evaluations. Creating opportunities on the ground remained a concern.

Yhonzae Pierre Leads Alabama’s Defense Against Vanderbilt

Pierre earned Alabama’s highest overall defensive grade at 75.6 across 40 snaps.

PFF credited him with six pressures on 28 pass-rushing snaps, including one sack, two quarterback hits, and three hurries. His 74.3 pass-rush grade reflected the disruption he provided.

Keon Sabb followed with a 75.1 overall grade across 58 snaps. He also earned an 81.1 tackling grade and a 71.8 coverage grade.

Zabien Brown delivered another solid performance, posting a 73.7 overall grade across 61 snaps, including a 72.1 coverage grade.

Ivan Taylor earned a 74.0 overall grade in a smaller, 14-snap role. Justin Hill and Edric Hill each finished at 71.8, playing 14 and nine snaps, respectively.

However, the pressure production was not evenly distributed. Devan Thompkins earned a 56.4 pass-rush grade, London Simmons finished at 54.0, and Terrance Green posted a 53.2.

Alabama got enough disruption to help secure the win. The grades still leave room for more consistent contributions around Pierre.

The Crimson Tide accomplished the immediate goal against Vanderbilt. These evaluations show why the next step is turning scattered strong performances into a more complete effort.