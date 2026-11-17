The Alabama Crimson Tide landed the recruiting commitment of quarterback Elijah Haven in quite impressive fashion.

He’s from the state of Louisiana, but he didn’t choose LSU. He was recruited by Georgia, but he didn’t go with the Bulldogs.

Nope, Haven chose an Alabama program where he’ll almost certainly have to sit for a year behind Keelon Russell.

Clearly, Haven feels like he can follow in Russell’s footsteps once the current QB presumably goes to the NFL. It’s a fair take for Haven to have, given how highly ranked he is by recruiting analysts.

First, the high school senior has the Louisiana state football playoffs to take care of.

In Class 2A, Haven will be a problem for opposing teams, and he showed that in the first round.

Elijah Haven Playoff Opener

Haven plays for Dunham and is from Baton Rouge.

In the opening round of the playoffs, it was No. 9 Dunham and No. 24 Fisher — and the final scoreboard read 69-0 in favor of Haven’s squad.

The highlights of the game showed multiple touchdowns that Haven made look remarkably easy.

It’s a road trip for Dunham in round two when Haven and his guys will go on the road to Shreveport to take on Loyola.

Maybe most notable about Haven’s performance was what one of the Fisher coaches wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He noted that compared to Arch Manning, Haven appears to be the special one.

@_MateoMontana_ I coach 2A high school football in Louisiana…the school I am at currently (Fisher) played Arch @Newman when he was there. There is NOTHING special about this throw.

We just lost to Elijah Haven (Dunham HS Alabama commit) in the first round of the playoffs… that kid is special. — Throw’n Romans (@charlesvoiles) November 15, 2026

That’s high praise and potentially recency bias, but still — Haven clearly has some immense admirers.

Elijah Haven Recruiting

Haven is a five-star recruit who 247 Sports lists at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds.

In their rankings, he’s the No. 1 recruit in the state of Louisiana and the No. 9 recruit nationall.

He slots in as the No. 3 QB in his class, behind Nebraska commit Trae Taylor and Miami commit Izzy Adams.

As mentioned, Haven had LSU and Georgia offers along with Miami, Florida, Michigan, Ole Miss and Florida State.

It’s going to be particularly painful for LSU if a few years from now, it’s Haven showing them how it’s done on their home field just like Russell did on Saturday.

First, Haven has a deep playoff run in mind in his final high school season.