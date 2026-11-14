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Alabama RB Commit Drove 9 Hours With Planes Grounded to Visit Ohio State

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COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Ohio State mascot Brutus joins Landry Brede #66, Julian Sayin #10 and Blaine Bradford #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the singing of "Carmen Ohio" following a 45-16 victory over the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The world of college football recruiting provides tons of opportunities to try and read into a little signal to determine what it might mean.

Sometimes, though, it’s not a subtle move. It can be something obvious, like the way Alabama and Ohio State were connected on Saturday by Class of 2027 running back Nigel Newkirk.

Newkirk showed an incredible dedication to reaching Columbus to visit the Buckeyes — despite being a Crimson Tide commit.

Signing day is next month, and this could be a huge development. Here’s what you need to know.

Nigel Newkirk Visits Ohio State Despite Grounded Planes

Oregon v Ohio State
GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with the referees during a timeout in the second quarter of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Newkirk is a star running back for Gainesville High School in Georgia.

That means that to get to Columbus for the visit he was invited to on Saturday as the Buckeyes host Northwestern, he’d generally take a plane.

But as you’re aware, planes were grounded on Friday across the country. That took away a chance for Newkirk to fly to Columbus.

He still made it in time for a 12 noon ET kickoff, though.

Newkirk and his family drove the nine-hour trek to make it.

This is what Buckeyes reporter Garrick Hodge posted on X:

“With travel issues popping up around the country, 2027 Ohio State running back flip target and Alabama commit Nigel Newkirk and his family made a nearly nine-hour drive to Columbus and left right after his high school game on Friday. He made it to Columbus for a noon kickoff. Dedication.”

This doesn’t have to mean Newkirk is flipping. But it’s at least a very good indication of the type of people he and his family are. They made a commitment to take a visit to Ohio State on Saturday, and they were there despite a difficult path to travel.

That’s really cool, no matter what happens next.

What to Know About Nigel Newkirk

Alabama v Kentucky
GettyLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – SEPTEMBER 12: Kalen DeBoer the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the game against Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on September 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Newkirk is listed as a three-star running back by 247 Sports, marked as the 23rd-best RB in the country.

His other highest-profile offer is from LSU.

Newkirk visited Alabama on May 29 and LSU on June 5 before committing to the Crimson Tide, but now it seems like he might be reconsidering.

And one fun fact: Newkirk plays for Gainesville High School, as mentioned above — and they’re known as the Red Elephants. They won their opening playoff game on Friday night, too, before he made his trip to Columbus.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Alabama RB Commit Drove 9 Hours With Planes Grounded to Visit Ohio State

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