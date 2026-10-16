Alabama Receives Bad News Before Pivotal Tennessee Matchup

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide’s margin for error got a little shorter after they lost 20-17 to the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs last weekend.

Although Alabama didn’t move in the rankings, the Crimson Tide are gearing up for another massive top-25 SEC showdown on Saturday against the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.

Ahead of the matchup, Alabama will be without wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who has already been ruled out.

However, another concerning injury report surfaced ahead of the game involving a key player.

Alabama Gets Bad Injury News

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Thursday evening that starting center Racin Delgatty’s status had changed from questionable on Wednesday to doubtful for Saturday’s game.

Unless his status changes unexpectedly before kickoff, Delgatty will likely miss the Tennessee game. His potential absence would be a significant loss for Alabama, especially on the road in a loud, raucous atmosphere where experience along the offensive line matters.

Mal Waldrep Jr., a versatile sophomore who can play multiple interior positions, will likely step into the starting role in place of Delgatty.

Via Pete Nakos: “Alabama starting OL Racin Delgatty has been downgraded to doubtful. Notable news ahead of Saturday’s rivalry game.”

Alabama starting OL Racin Delgatty has been downgraded to doubtful. Notable news ahead of Saturday’s rivalry game. https://t.co/1uSJAxX3Wm — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) October 16, 2026

Kalen DeBoer Reveals Message to Alabama Team

Following the heartbreaking loss to Georgia, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed his message to the team this week as the Crimson Tide look to move past the defeat and turn their full attention to Tennessee.

“I’ve told the team, you can’t let Georgia beat us twice,” DeBoer said Monday. “What I mean by that is, you gotta pick up. You can’t be feeling sorry for yourself or anything like that. Tomorrow we hit the football field. We learn from this week and we go bring the same energy we had last Tuesday, the Tuesday before that and the excitement and understanding that we get to go do this. Like, this is what you wanted. This is what you came here for. Let’s make the most of them. Take advantage of the opportunity to go out there and play in an awesome environment that’s going to be there on Saturday, and now we just gotta go prepare for it.”