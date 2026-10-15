Alabama Receives Big News Ahead of Pivotal Tennessee Matchup

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide have put last weekend’s loss to Georgia in the rearview mirror and now face another massive SEC showdown on Saturday.

Alabama will travel to Knoxville to face the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers, who remain uncertain about their starting quarterback.

However, some clarity emerged Thursday morning on Tennessee’s quarterback situation, and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer now knows exactly who his team will face.

Tennessee Names Starting Quarterback

The Volunteers began the season with Faizon Brandon as their starting quarterback.

However, after some inconsistent play and a shoulder injury he’s been dealing with, George MacIntyre has taken over under center.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Brandon remains questionable. And Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has decided to name MacIntyre the starter for the second straight game, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

“George MacIntyre is set to start for No. 14 Tennessee against No. 6 Alabama this weekend, which will be his second-straight week as starter,” Thamel reported. “Faizon Brandon was listed as questionable for the Volunteers.”

Sources: George MacIntyre is set to start for No. 14 Tennessee against No. 6 Alabama this weekend, which will be his second-straight week as starter. Faizon Brandon was listed as questionable for the Volunteers. https://t.co/ganHwUzTVM — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 15, 2026

Comparing MacIntyre and Brandon for Tennessee

Both quarterbacks bring different elements to the position, but both have struggled at times during their stints as starters.

MacIntyre enters the game completing 65.3% of his passes for 395 yards, two touchdowns and three turnovers.

Brandon has completed 60.4% of his passes across five starts, throwing for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and six turnovers. He’s also taken 15 sacks, partly because he sometimes tries to make plays that aren’t there.

Brandon is currently in his true freshman season, while MacIntyre is a sophomore after redshirting last season with the Volunteers.