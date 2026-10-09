Alabama Recruiting Flip Attempt Could be Altered Due to Hurricane Isaias

The Alabama Crimson Tide face a kickoff delay on Saturday. Hurricane Isaias could prevent more than the start of Alabama versus Georgia, though. But also alter a potential recruiting flip attempt from coach Kalen DeBoer and company.

Alabama will host a high number of recruits for the SEC heavyweight showdown, regardless of weather conditions. That includes those already committed to the 2027 class. The Tide also will host prominent blue chip prospects for the 2028 class.

But there’s a flip target for the former class who’s supposed to arrive by flight to Tuscaloosa. But the threat of Isaias could alter plans, per Bama 247Sports.

Alabama’s Flip Target

Olivia Sayer of 247Sports cites that a current Conference USA verbal commit is supposed to show up for ‘Bama against the Bulldogs.

“Alabama could have a potential flip target in the stands, if the weather holds up. Safety Braylon Miller was scheduled to attend but told Bama247 on Thursday his plans might change due to the impending storm. The 5-foot-10, 192-pounder from Covington, Georgia, is committed to Liberty,” Sayer wrote.

This still means the Newton High star Miller could slide through after all. Miller became a hard commit for the Flames back in June 2026. He’s unranked by 247Sports, but lands as a three-star per Rivals Industry rankings.

Background of Potential Alabama Flip Target

DeBoer and his coaching staff aren’t just eyeing a potential defender for the backend. But also land a Swiss Army knife type.

Miller has lined up as a wildcat quarterback and taken direct snaps. He channels an inner running back and can find holes to hit, then exploding for the 40+ yard gain.

Newton High turns to his eyes and brain too on defense, blowing up screen passes after dissecting where the play is going. He steps up in run support and fills gaps there.

Miller’s current future school Liberty has since risen as a potential Group of Five representative for the College Football Playoffs, owning a 5-1 record and leading the CUSA standings. Liberty’s chances can certainly boost if No. 22 Boise State goes down on Saturday at Fresno State. But Alabama is clearly hoping Miller shows up to its campus, rain or shine, to flip the 5-foot-10, 192-pound hard-hitting safety.

Is Alabama Versus Georgia Facing Postponement?

Fans are on pins and needles ahead of the heavyweight showdown. The strength of Isaias can certainly push the game to another time, or even another date depending on what type of damage it brings during the morning hours.

Yet ESPN College GameDay is pulling up, including Tide coaching legend Nick Saban. Other celebrities will be present in all likelihood.

And recruits with their families aim to stand in the rain to watch the action. The hope for ‘Bama, though, is that its flip target for 2027 shows up. Handing Alabama a chance to close one more recruiting sale.

The winner rises as the SEC favorite moving forward. Plus sparks conversations for landing the top seed in the 2026 College Football Playoffs. Either Georgia or Alabama will aim to become the more powerful force compared to Isaias. Fans following recruiting will hope a flip happens.