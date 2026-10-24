Alabama Dealt Crushing Blow After Losing Key Starter vs. Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies were giving the Alabama Crimson Tide all they could handle and then some in the first half of their game on Saturday.

Marcel Reed scored two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) and Texas A&M capitalized on a Keelon Russell interception right before halftime to kick a game-tying field goal to knot it 17-17 heading into the break.

But the story of the first half may have been Alabama getting hit with a major loss when star defensive back Red Morgan was ejected late in the second quarter for targeting.

Alabama’s Red Morgan Ejected for Targeting

Morgan’s ejection happened on an Alabama sack on Reed, which was flagged for roughing the passer and targeting.

As Reed launched the ball downfield, Morgan came rushing in. He made contact with Reed’s head moments after the ball left his hand, and after an official review, the refs concluded the play was targeting, resulting in Morgan’s ejection.

Losing Morgan is a big blow for the Crimson Tide. The junior defensive back entered Saturday’s game with 25 tackles, a pass defensed, two interceptions, and a defensive touchdown this season.

Fortunately for Alabama, Morgan isn’t automatically subject to a suspension in next week’s game against No. 18 LSU.

NCAA rules state if a player incurs his first targeting ejection, he’s eligible to play in the next game. If it’s his second ejection, he’s suspended for the first half of the team’s next game. If it’s his third ejection, the player is suspended for the entire next game.