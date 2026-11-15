Alabama Moves On From 4-Star RB After Ohio State Visit Shakes Up Plans

Alabama’s 2027 running back recruiting plans have taken a sharp turn, and the Crimson Tide already has two potential replacements lined up for visits.

According to Andrew Bone of Yea Alabama, Alabama is no longer pursuing four-star running back Nigel Newkirk after the Gainesville, Georgia, prospect took an official visit to Ohio State this weekend.

Newkirk committed to the Crimson Tide on May 31. However, Bone reported that Alabama is moving forward with other options rather than counting on him as part of its signing class.

That shift puts two names in the spotlight: four-star Florida running back Tranard Roberts and Maryland commitment Terrance Grant. Both are scheduled to visit Tuscaloosa during Iron Bowl weekend, allowing Alabama to reshape its plans at the position.

Alabama Running Back Recruiting Turns to Tranard Roberts

Roberts has quickly become a prospect to watch in Alabama’s search.

According to Bone, the Crimson Tide extended another offer to the running back from The Villages Charter in Florida on Friday. Roberts responded by scheduling an official visit for November 28-29.

Alabama’s interest stretches back to March 2025, when the program first offered him while he attended IMG Academy.

Now listed at 5-foot-11.5 and 200 pounds, Roberts brings a productive rushing résumé. Bone reported that he has rushed for 1,023 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, averaging more than 102 yards per game. He also has a receiving touchdown.

His recruitment presents a competitive challenge. Roberts recently narrowed his options to Ohio State, North Carolina, Miami and Georgia. Alabama’s renewed pursuit gives the Crimson Tide a chance to work its way back into that group.

The Ohio State connection adds another layer to the story. The Buckeyes hosted Newkirk and also remain among Roberts’ preferred schools, placing both programs in the picture as Alabama evaluates its next move.

An official visit does not guarantee a commitment. Still, getting Roberts to Tuscaloosa gives Alabama a meaningful opening with a productive runner who already has several major programs pursuing him.

Maryland Commit Terrance Grant Sets Alabama Visit

Grant offers Alabama another avenue to address the position.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back from DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland, received an Alabama offer this week, according to Bone. He is scheduled to visit on November 28.

Grant has been committed to Maryland since May 31. Before transferring to DeMatha Catholic, he attended Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

His commitment means Alabama would need to convince him to change his plans. The upcoming visit allows the staff to present its case directly and show him how he could fit into the program.

At 220 pounds, Grant also brings a different listed build than Roberts. That gives fans two distinct prospects to follow, although their measurements alone do not establish how Alabama would use either player.

Tai Phillips Remains Part of Alabama’s Plans

The Crimson Tide still has a running back commitment from Tai Phillips of Irmo, South Carolina.

According to Bone, Phillips has not taken additional visits or indicated that he plans to do so. His status provides some continuity while Alabama redirects its attention elsewhere.

Bone reported that Alabama would prefer to sign two running backs, but adding a second is not an absolute requirement.

That distinction matters. The Crimson Tide has a reason to pursue Roberts and Grant aggressively, while Phillips’ commitment gives the staff an existing option at the position.

For now, the next major checkpoint is Iron Bowl weekend. Alabama has moved on from counting on Newkirk, and those two visits could help determine what comes next for its running back class.