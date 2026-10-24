Alabama Suspends Son of Crimson Tide Legend Ahead of Texas A&M Clash

Alabama will head into its matchup with Texas A&M a little shorthanded due to injuries, but the Crimson Tide also hurt its roster by suspending a player.

The Crimson Tide has suspended defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. for violating team rules, as team spokesman confirmed to The Tuscaloosa News according to Colin Gay.

Kirkpatrick is in his junior season with the Crimson Tide and has recorded five combined tackles and one pass defended in seven games this season.

Kirkpatrick is the son of Alabama legend defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2009 to 2011 and won two national titles.

As of 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, there is no update on which team violation Kirkpatrick Jr. committed that led to Alabama suspending him.

Alabama Has Ruled Out a Handful of Players

The Crimson Tide have ruled out 10 players for Saturday’s game.

WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

DB Zabien Brown

LB Desmond Umeozulu

RB EJ Crowell

DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

LB Cayden Jones

DB Nick Sherman

OL Racin Delgatty

DL Jeremiah Beaman

DL Terrance Green

We will update this story with more information.