Alabama Slides in AP Poll After Loss to Tennessee—Where Do the Crimson Tide Rank?

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide won’t remain in that spot after Saturday’s loss to No. 14 Tennessee.

The Week 8 AP Top 25 ranking, released Sunday, listed the Crimson Tide at No. 13.

Alabama has now lost two straight games after starting the season 5-0. In Week 6, the Crimson Tide suffered its first loss of the season to Georgia and hoped to bounce back this week against the Volunteers. However, the opposite happened.

Alabama Only Put Up 10 Points

The Crimson Tide walked into Neyland Stadium and had a tough afternoon. Quarterback Keelon Russell struggled, completing 19 of 29 passes for only 147 yards and throwing two interceptions. Alabama managed just 10 points, largely because the team’s best wide receiver, Ryan Coleman-Williams, was out with an injury.

Coleman-Williams had 23 receptions for 415 yards and six scores in six games this season, and Russell spoke about Coleman-Williams not being out there against Tennessee.

“We play with the guys we play. I mean, we have tons of good guys. Ryan understands that. It’s next man up. So not playing with him. We play with the same guys at practice. You know, when Ryan’s not in on one play, all the other guys are in, so you know we are playing ball. It’s not like we are missing Jesus,” Russell said postgame.”

Alabama will have to get used to seeing Coleman-Williams off the field after surgery. ESPN’s Katie George reported before the game that Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury.

The timeline for Coleman-Williams’ return is still unknown, but it’s unlikely to happen in the next few weeks. Alabama will host Texas A&M on Saturday, then take a bye week before returning to play LSU in Baton Rouge on Nov. 7.