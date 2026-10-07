Alabama Will Turn Heads by Winning Over This Former 5-Star

The Alabama Crimson Tide have moisture from Hurricane Isaias threatening the Georgia showdown. Which could force coach Kalen DeBoer and his team to stay in the locker room for long periods. But another hurricane will hit Tuscaloosa two weeks after the game.

A former Miami Hurricane five-star, that is.

Alabama will turn heads and grab the attention of fans and those who follow recruiting with this expected visitor.

The Former 5-Star Coming to Alabama

Past 2025 Miami signing Hayden Lowe is making a future trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium. This time as a prized junior college football talent.

Lowe is scheduled to come to Alabama on Oct. 24 for the Texas A&M showdown, per Olivia Sayer of Bama 247 on Tuesday. He’s the same Lowe Miami and edge rushers coach Jason Taylor flipped from USC during Dec. 2024.

But now Lowe placed himself on the open recruiting market following two seasons at Coral Gables. He’s since returned closer to home and is suiting up for Long Beach City College during the fall.

Still, Alabama appears to be prioritizing landing the now star JUCO talent. Which includes Lowe reconnecting with a past primary recruiter of his.

Hayden Lowe Reveals Who From Alabama is Leading the Charge

Lowe cites Alabama general manager Courtney Morgan for leading the way in recruiting him. Morgan hails from LA and previously started to recruit Lowe as a freshman at Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California.

The edge rusher didn’t hesitate to say that Morgan and him have developed a strong rapport.

“It runs deep,” Lowe said to 247. “I could see myself being there and being developed and being coached hard.”

Lowe envisioning himself as a member of the Tide becomes music to the ears of fans hoping to see a new star on the edge soon. Turns out Morgan initiated recontact with Lowe once he left Miami.

“Upon finding out Lowe was no longer with the program, Morgan called him,” Sayer wrote.

Hayden Lowe Drops Honesty on What he Wants in Future School

So Lowe places himself on the Alabama radar. Which can certainly hand the Tide a brand new win out west. And follow another notable five-star California win in landing five-star Dijon Lee out of Mission Viejo.

But Lowe dropped transparency with what type of atmosphere he seeks out of his next college.

“Who can develop me the best and who can get me drafted the highest,” Lowe said. “It’s all about going to the league right now and where I can get the best education and be able to graduate.”

Alabama rises into the picture to hand him that chance once he visits the campus later in October. But he aims to visit fellow ranked SEC power Missouri too. Even UCLA is receiving a future visit from him, which could ignite new motivation for the one-time USC verbal pledge.

The LBCC Vikings sit at 1-4 overall in 2026. Lowe becomes a 2027 JUCO grad who can participate in the spring at his next university.