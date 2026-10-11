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Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams Leaves Georgia Game With Injury

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TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ryan Coleman-Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide signals first down after making a reception during the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide are hosting the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the college football season.

Alabama trailed 10-0 in the first half before scoring two late touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.

However, concern arose late in the second quarter surrounding star Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams.

Coleman-Williams Exits Game With Injury

After Coleman-Williams went up for a jump ball in the end zone and failed to make the catch, two trainers helped him off the field as he limped noticeably.

He attempted to get up after taking a hard fall in the end zone but immediately buckled back down to the ground with what appeared to be a lower-body injury.

With the half ending just a few plays later, Coleman-Williams was the first player to head back to the locker room with the trainers, but was walking under his own power.

Here’s the play:

Via ESPN: “Ryan Coleman-Williams had to be helped off the field after this play.”

Chris Fowler, who was on the call, broke down the injury during the live broadcast.

“It looked ugly when he did try to get up… but he’s on his feet now limping heavily on his way to the Alabama bench. Not just a big playmaker, but a guy who’s matured a ton,” Fowler said.

Latest Updates on Injury

According to reports, Coleman-Williams is cleared to return for the second half, avoiding a serious injury.

However, he now wears a brace on his right knee and still showed a noticeable limp while warming up before the third quarter.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams Leaves Georgia Game With Injury

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