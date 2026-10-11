Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams Leaves Georgia Game With Injury

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide are hosting the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the college football season.

Alabama trailed 10-0 in the first half before scoring two late touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.

However, concern arose late in the second quarter surrounding star Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams.

Coleman-Williams Exits Game With Injury

After Coleman-Williams went up for a jump ball in the end zone and failed to make the catch, two trainers helped him off the field as he limped noticeably.

He attempted to get up after taking a hard fall in the end zone but immediately buckled back down to the ground with what appeared to be a lower-body injury.

With the half ending just a few plays later, Coleman-Williams was the first player to head back to the locker room with the trainers, but was walking under his own power.

Here’s the play:

Via ESPN: “Ryan Coleman-Williams had to be helped off the field after this play.”

Ryan Coleman-Williams had to be helped off the field after this play. https://t.co/HQfrzEbnRk — ESPN (@espn) October 11, 2026

Chris Fowler, who was on the call, broke down the injury during the live broadcast.

“It looked ugly when he did try to get up… but he’s on his feet now limping heavily on his way to the Alabama bench. Not just a big playmaker, but a guy who’s matured a ton,” Fowler said.

Latest Updates on Injury

According to reports, Coleman-Williams is cleared to return for the second half, avoiding a serious injury.

However, he now wears a brace on his right knee and still showed a noticeable limp while warming up before the third quarter.