Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Reveals What Changed to Start Keelon Russell Over Austin Mack vs. Vanderbilt

Alabama got a big 21-6 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon, but drama surrounded the Crimson Tide heading into the contest.

Keelon Russell was not expected to start the game, as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday night that backup quarterback Austin Mack was expected to get the start while Russell nursed an ankle injury.

“Alabama is expected to start Austin Mack at quarterback against Vanderbilt on Saturday. Starter Keelon Russell (ankle) is expected to be available, but the expectation is the Tide staff holds him out and lets his ankle heal. Russell has been listed as probable,” Thamel wrote Friday on X.

But that plan changed Saturday morning when Russell went out and took all the first-team reps during warm-ups, leading to him starting the game.

Why Did Alabama Start Russell?

Head coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters after the game that Russell had limited reps during the week and showed significant improvement in the past 24-48 hours.

“Kalen DeBoer said Keelon Russell had “minimal reps” during the week. DeBoer said there was a “lot of improvement” in the past 24-48 hours,” Mike Rodak from Bama247 Sports wrote on X.

Alabama never reported Russell as questionable during the week, and listed him as probable the entire time. This is partly why there was surprise on Friday night when it seemed like Mack was going to get the starting job.

Alabama was shut out in the first quarter and didn’t score its first touchdown until 14 seconds remained in the first half. The Crimson Tide’s offense took some time to get going but scored 14 points in the third quarter.

Russell had a decent day, completing 22 of 33 passes for 217 yards, including three touchdowns and one interception, but it took him a while to find his rhythm.

Alabama Could Have a Chance to Rest Russell in Week 12

The Crimson Tide will take a break from SEC play in Week 12 as it will host FCS Chattanooga.

Alabama could sit Russell for that game to give him a rest, as the Crimson Tide should be able to handle an FCS team, but DeBoer said that if Russell can go, he expects him to.

Alabama will need Russell to rest up as much as possible because, after playing Chattanooga, the Crimson Tide will face Auburn in a rivalry matchup. Then likely Georgia in the SEC title game, provided it qualifies. If all goes well, Alabama might enter the playoffs, which could begin the weekend of Dec. 19 if Alabama doesn’t receive a bye.