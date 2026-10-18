Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Faces Harsh Take From Former Crimson Tide Star

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer had a tough message for his team after Saturday’s loss to Tennessee, but one former Crimson Tide star is pointing some criticism back at the coach.

Alabama suffered a 26-10 loss to the No. 14-ranked Volunteers, likely sinking their College Football Playoff standing. After the game, a former Alabama star said that the performance didn’t reflect the program he knew, an apparent criticism of DeBoer.

Former Nick Saban Player Has Criticism for Kalen DeBoer

After Saturday’s loss, DeBoer said he would be taking a tougher approach with his team going forward.

“It’s going to be really uncomfortable,” DeBoer said, via 247Sports reporter Mike Rodak.