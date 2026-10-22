Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Places Blame for Back-to-Back Losses

The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide return home to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to take on the Texas A&M Aggies.

For the Crimson Tide, however, the margin for error is pretty much nonexistent after losing in each of the last two weeks to the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers.

Ahead of Saturday’s must-win matchup, head coach Kalen DeBoer answered questions about the current state of the team during his third year at Alabama.

DeBoer Places Blame for 2 Straight Losses

During his weekly Wednesday night radio show, DeBoer was asked about the team’s inconsistencies and why Alabama can look like one of the best teams in the country one week, only to struggle the next.

“We will always point to it as us. We will always make it about us,” DeBoer said. “But I think also you’ve got to look at the matchups and different things. There’s a lot that goes into the week, and sometimes the areas where you fall short, there’s usually a reason where maybe the continuity of what you had in practice led to that.

“You really need to overcome it and, you have to especially in this league because everyone is going through the same things.”

What questions did fans ask Kalen DeBoer on radio show after consecutive losses? https://t.co/MtlVX4Gyg6 — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 22, 2026

Is Alabama Responding Well to Adversity?

After losing two straight SEC games in October, DeBoer discussed how his team is responding to adversity ahead of its matchup with Texas A&M.

“Yeah, it’s about really feedback,” DeBoer said. “Feedback first of all early in the week is always important. Win or lose. It doesn’t matter what happens. The coach’s job is to give the feedback and be real. I think that’s where it starts. I think when you understand what happened, and you kind of bring it together and dial it in, you understand what the focus needs to be and what the plan needs to be moving forward.”

DeBoer made it clear that Alabama isn’t looking too far ahead. The team is focused on the Aggies and nothing else.

“Our goals are still in front of us,” he added. “We can’t look down the road. We’ve got to look in the moment. That’s how we’ve always approached it. We’ve tried to make it as simple as possible and not make it complex and overthink it. It’s about right now and continuing to focus on improving.”