Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Sends Strong Message to Team After Georgia Loss

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide lost a heartbreaker over the weekend against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama had chances to put themselves in front and there were certainly some questionable non-calls and calls by the referees down the stretch of the game but the final result was ultimately 20-17 in the Bulldogs favor.

However, the Crimson Tide don’t have much time to dwell on the loss as they’re set to travel to Knoxville this weekend to take on the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers.

Kalen DeBoer Reveals Message to Alabama Team

On Monday, while speaking to the media, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed what his message to the team was entering this week, making it clear that they can’t let Georgia “beat them twice.”

“I’ve told the team, you can’t let Georgia beat us twice,” DeBoer said Monday. “What I mean by that is, you gotta pick up. You can’t be feeling sorry for yourself or anything like that. Tomorrow we hit the football field. We learn from this week and we go bring the same energy we had last Tuesday, the Tuesday before that and the excitement and understanding that we get to go do this. Like, this is what you wanted. This is what you came here for. Let’s make the most of them. Take advantage of the opportunity to go out there and play in an awesome environment that’s going to be there on Saturday, and now we just gotta go prepare for it.”

No time to dwell on Georgia. Kalen DeBoer told Alabama to pick up, reset and bring the same energy to Knoxville, where Tennessee awaits in a hostile environment on Saturday. 🔗👇 https://t.co/LHI6bskvkL — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) October 13, 2026

Alabama’s 2026 Outlook

Now sitting with one loss, the Crimson Tide face a little more pressure moving forward, even though the loss wasn’t a bad one by any stretch.

Their schedule won’t get much easier in the SEC, and if they let things spiral out of control, the pressure could build quickly with a fanbase that expects national championships.

After this week, Alabama will host Texas A&M before hitting the road to open November against the No. 22 LSU Tigers. The Crimson Tide will then travel to Vanderbilt the following week.