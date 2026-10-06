Former Alabama Head Coach Dennis Franchione Dies at 75

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Dennis Franchione has died at the age of 75.

According to a report from CBS Sports, Franchione died Tuesday following a lengthy battle with cancer. The longtime college football coach spent two seasons leading the Crimson Tide and was one of the central figures during a turbulent period in Alabama football history.

Franchione was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and later saw the disease return. His lengthy coaching career included stops at Alabama, TCU, Texas A&M, New Mexico and Texas State.

Dennis Franchione Helped Alabama Navigate a Difficult Era

Franchione arrived in Tuscaloosa ahead of the 2001 season after a successful three-year run at TCU.

He inherited an Alabama program coming off a 3-8 season in 2000 and immediately helped the Crimson Tide return to winning football.

Alabama finished 7-5 during Franchione’s first season, including a victory over Iowa State in the Independence Bowl.

The Crimson Tide took another significant step forward in 2002.

Despite playing under NCAA sanctions that prevented Alabama from participating in a bowl game, Franchione’s team finished 10-3 overall and 6-2 in SEC play.

Alabama also closed the regular season with a dominant 31-7 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Franchione finished his two seasons in Tuscaloosa with a 17-8 overall record.

His departure following the 2002 season remains one of the more memorable coaching exits in Alabama history. Franchione left the Crimson Tide to become the head coach at Texas A&M as Alabama faced significant NCAA sanctions.

Franchione Put Together a Long College Football Career

Although Alabama fans primarily remember Franchione for his brief stint in Tuscaloosa, his coaching career stretched across several decades and multiple levels of college football.

Before arriving at Alabama, Franchione built a reputation for turning programs around. His tenure at TCU helped establish the foundation for the Horned Frogs’ rise into a nationally relevant program.

Franchione went 25-10 in three seasons at TCU before Alabama hired him following the 2000 season.

After leaving Tuscaloosa, Franchione spent five seasons at Texas A&M. He later returned to Texas State, where he finished his coaching career in 2015.

Franchione accumulated more than 200 victories during his career as a college head coach.

For Alabama fans, however, his legacy will always be connected to those two unusual seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Franchione took over a struggling Crimson Tide program, produced a 10-win season despite the uncertainty surrounding NCAA sanctions, and helped Alabama remain competitive during one of the most difficult stretches in program history.