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Is President Trump Attending the Georgia-Alabama Game This Weekend?

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US President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump attend the College Football National Championship Game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on January 19, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

The college football slate is loaded with premier matchups this weekend, but no game is bigger than the one taking place in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will face the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in an undefeated SEC showdown.

However, concerns have emerged about whether the weather will hold up due to Hurricane Isaias making landfall over the next 24 hours near the Florida-Alabama state line.

Will President Trump Attend the Georgia-Alabama Game?

One question leading up to Saturday’s matchup is whether President Trump will attend. He attended the Texas-Tennessee game two weeks ago and the national championship in January.

Trump recently addressed the possibility, saying his decision will depend on the hurricane, which he wasn’t certain would affect the Alabama area.

“Well, hurricane and football, I love Alabama. I got to go to a game. I can’t be — it’d awfully hard,” Trump said this week. “Look, I mean if there’s an emergency, if there’s a hurricane, I don’t want to do anything to take the focus of all of the great people that work on those things. You know, they have some tremendously great people.

“I don’t want to take the focus off, but so, we’ll have to see. I hadn’t heard about a hurricane. A hurricane is going in the vicinity of Alabama? That’s not good. Certainly, I’m going to let the hurricane determine — I want people to be safe. That’s all.”

Although Trump initially seemed likely to attend, he may not make a final decision until Saturday.

Georgia-Alabama Storylines

Both teams enter the game with 5-0 overall records and 3-0 marks in SEC play. Saturday’s matchup also serves as a rematch of the 2025 SEC Championship Game, which Georgia won 28-7.

However, Alabama has largely dominated the rivalry over the past decade, winning seven of the nine head-to-head meetings.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Is President Trump Attending the Georgia-Alabama Game This Weekend?

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