Jon Gruden Sounds Off on Controversial Georgia-Alabama Ending

The biggest game of the weekend may have come in college football, as the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs went into Tuscaloosa and defeated the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide 20-17.

However, the game didn’t end without controversy, particularly when Alabama had the ball near midfield and was driving for a potential game-tying field goal or game-winning touchdown.

Alabama QB Keelon Russell took a shot downfield on a play that appeared to involve blatant pass interference, but the referees kept their yellow flags in their pockets and let the play stand. The no-call sparked an uproar on the Alabama sideline, particularly from head coach Kalen DeBoer.

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Georgia’s defense ultimately sacked Alabama out of field goal range. After the Bulldogs got the ball back, a penalty on the Crimson Tide gave Georgia 15 free yards and effectively ended the game.

Jon Gruden Reacts to Non-PI Call

Many have shared their reactions to the non-call, and Monday morning, longtime NFL head coach and Super Bowl winner Jon Gruden weighed in on the missed call.

“Too many games are coming down to pass interference. Is it called, is it not called? They got to start considering replaying these. And having some challenges like they do in the United Football League for crying out loud,” Gruden said. “I’ve been listening to this. I got to these 7-on-7, Elite 11 quarterback camps all around the country. And every one of these games is decided by pass interference. Super Bowl, Senior Bowl, Cocktail bowls are being decided by pass interference. And we got to do something to eliminate the horrible calls. Eliminate the horrible calls.”

DeBoer Takes the High Road Postgame

Despite his sideline reaction to the final sequence of plays, DeBoer took the high road during his postgame press conference.

“I mean, we can’t put the game in that situation where the officials come into play,” DeBoer said after the game. “And so, we just got to control the thing we can control.”