Kalen DeBoer Sends Clear Message After Alabama’s Win Over Texas A&M

Alabama desperately needed a win on Saturday, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide found a way to get the job done against Texas A&M.

Coming off back-to-back SEC losses to Georgia and Tennessee, Alabama entered Saturday’s matchup with plenty of questions surrounding the direction of the program. Another loss would have only intensified the pressure on DeBoer and his coaching staff.

Instead, the Crimson Tide responded with a hard-fought victory over the Aggies, using a strong fourth-quarter performance to get back in the win column.

Following the game, DeBoer praised his team’s determination but made it clear that Alabama still has plenty of work to do, particularly on the offensive side of the football.

Kalen DeBoer Praises Alabama’s Fight in Win Over Texas A&M

Despite struggles at times, DeBoer was pleased with how his team kept fighting until the final whistle.

“Just proud of the guys and the way they fought for four quarters, and the way they finished especially, just continued to stay with it,” DeBoer said.

“At different times in the game, it could have gone the other way, but our guys kept finding a way to make a play and keep them out of the end zone.”

DeBoer also pointed to Alabama’s ability to force Texas A&M into field goals rather than touchdowns as a significant factor in the victory.

While the Crimson Tide struggled to separate itself from the Aggies early, DeBoer explained that his coaching staff expected a four-quarter battle.

“We really felt like it was gonna be a four-quarter game, and we needed to continue to stay the course and just keep applying pressure, continue to play hard, play our game, understand that the third and fourth quarter was where we could separate ourselves.”

DeBoer Makes Frustration With Alabama’s Run Game Clear

Although Alabama ultimately secured the victory, one area that continues to concern DeBoer is the Crimson Tide’s inability to establish a consistent rushing attack.

When asked about the performance of Alabama’s running game against the Aggies, DeBoer didn’t attempt to sugarcoat his disappointment.

“Disappointed, disappointed,” DeBoer said. “The stats, that’s all you gotta really look at, and we needed more out of that run game to open up some things for us.”

DeBoer specifically pointed to negative rushing plays, missed blocks, and breakdowns at the point of attack as issues that must be corrected.

“When we get some negative yards and have guys that are unblocked at the point of attack, or falling off blocks, those are things that we gotta get back to the basics, and we gotta get better at.”

For an Alabama offense featuring a young quarterback in Keelon Russell, the inability to consistently run the football remains a significant concern as the Crimson Tide prepares for the final stretch of the regular season.

Kalen DeBoer Praises Keelon Russell and Rico Scott

Despite some early struggles, Russell responded with several important throws down the stretch to help Alabama secure the victory.

DeBoer praised his young quarterback for overcoming mistakes and remaining focused on executing the offense.

“I thought he did a really good job of reeling himself back in, going out there, and just to continue to focus on doing his job,” DeBoer said.

“He made some really nice throws on some conversions there at the end of the game, and we got confidence, and we need him to continue to do that, and that’s why he’s out there for us.”

Another bright spot for Alabama was the performance of wide receiver Rico Scott, who stepped up when the Crimson Tide needed someone to make a play.

“I thought Rico came up in a big way,” DeBoer said. “Keelon has a lot of confidence in him, and him and Lottie made some big plays for us tonight.”

DeBoer believes the continued development of Alabama’s younger receivers will only strengthen the offense as injured players return to the lineup.

Alabama Gets Much-Needed Bye Week Before LSU

Alabama will now enter its bye week with some positive momentum before returning to SEC action against LSU.

The additional rest could prove especially important for a Crimson Tide team that has dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season.

DeBoer revealed that offensive lineman William Sanders suffered a lower-extremity injury against Texas A&M that could sideline him for multiple weeks.

“He’s probably the one guy that could be out for a little bit,” DeBoer said. “Maybe not a week or two. It might be a couple more than that.”

Despite the injury concerns, DeBoer was optimistic about getting several other players back following the bye week.

Saturday’s victory also came on DeBoer’s birthday, and his players celebrated by giving their head coach a Gatorade bath in the locker room.

“This is really the only birthday gift I was wanting was finding a way to get a win tonight,” DeBoer said.

Alabama’s victory over Texas A&M won’t erase the disappointment of its previous two losses, but it gives DeBoer and the Crimson Tide something they desperately needed: momentum.

Now, with four regular-season games remaining, the challenge will be turning Saturday’s fourth-quarter performance into the consistent, four-quarter football Alabama will need down the stretch.