Kalen DeBoer Faces Uncomfortable Reality Ahead of Alabama vs. Texas A&M

There was a time, not too long ago, when losing two consecutive football games at Alabama seemed almost unthinkable.

Yet, that’s exactly where Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide find themselves heading into Saturday’s matchup with Texas A&M.

After beginning the season 5-0 and looking like a legitimate College Football Playoff contender, Alabama has dropped consecutive SEC games to Georgia and Tennessee. The latter was particularly concerning, as the Crimson Tide looked completely overwhelmed in a 26-10 loss in Knoxville.

Now, with Alabama sitting at 5-2 and its playoff hopes hanging in the balance, DeBoer faces an uncomfortable reality.

The Crimson Tide are running out of opportunities to prove they belong among college football’s elite.

Kalen DeBoer Admits Things Are Getting Uncomfortable at Alabama

Following the loss to Tennessee, DeBoer didn’t shy away from acknowledging the difficult position his team finds itself in.

“It’s going to be really uncomfortable,” DeBoer said.

The Alabama head coach later explained that the pressure surrounding his program is something many of his younger players have never experienced.

“Moving forward, it’s going to be even more of another level of uncomfortable,” DeBoer said. “A lot of guys haven’t been through (the) last year or the last two. I know they feel it.”

For perspective, Alabama hadn’t lost consecutive regular-season games since 2007, Nick Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa.

That’s nearly two decades of sustained excellence, and it’s the standard DeBoer inherited when he took over the program.

But the uncomfortable reality is that Alabama’s recent struggles go well beyond simply losing two football games.

The Crimson Tide have developed some alarming weaknesses, and those problems aren’t going to disappear simply because the team returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama’s Offensive Struggles Have Become Impossible to Ignore

Perhaps the biggest concern surrounding Alabama is the dramatic regression of its offense.

Through the first five games, freshman quarterback Keelon Russell looked like one of the most exciting young players in college football.

However, things have changed dramatically over the last two weeks.

Alabama’s offensive line has surrendered nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss against Georgia and Tennessee, making life increasingly difficult for its young quarterback.

The Crimson Tide also struggled to establish anything resembling a consistent rushing attack against the Volunteers.

DeBoer acknowledged the issue following Saturday’s loss.

“We’ve got to get back and find ways to get some run game going,” DeBoer said. “That always opens up our play action. And I don’t think that part of our game was really existent, both the run and the play action.”

That’s a troubling admission seven games into the season.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm have had plenty of opportunities to address these problems, but the results against Alabama’s toughest competition have been disappointing.

If the Crimson Tide are going to salvage their season, something has to change.

Texas A&M Game Could Define Alabama’s Season

Saturday’s matchup against Texas A&M presents DeBoer with an opportunity to change the narrative.

The Aggies haven’t exactly lived up to expectations themselves, entering the game with a 4-3 record and just one SEC victory.

However, Texas A&M still possesses a talented defense capable of creating problems for Alabama’s struggling offense.

More importantly, this isn’t simply about whether Alabama can defeat the Aggies.

It’s about whether DeBoer can get his team playing the type of football necessary to compete with the SEC’s best.

Can Alabama protect Russell? Can Grubb establish a legitimate rushing attack? Can the defense consistently get off the field?

Those are questions that have followed the Crimson Tide throughout its recent struggles.

Another loss would leave Alabama at 5-3 and almost certainly end any realistic hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff.

A victory would keep those hopes alive, but a convincing performance could accomplish something equally important.

It could restore some confidence in the direction of DeBoer’s program.

Alabama fans aren’t accustomed to watching their team struggle through October, and patience is becoming increasingly difficult to find.

DeBoer understands the expectations that come with coaching at Alabama.

Now, with the pressure mounting and the season hanging in the balance, it’s time for his team to respond.

Saturday’s matchup with Texas A&M might reveal just how far Alabama has to go.