Kalen DeBoer Delivers Bad News on Alabama Star Ahead of Tennessee Game

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide fell to the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, 20-17, in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season and must quickly turn its attention to Saturday’s matchup against the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.

On Wednesday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who left the game against Georgia twice with two separate injuries.

DeBoer Delivers Bad News on Coleman-Williams

Although many expected Coleman-Williams to miss Saturday’s game, Alabama has officially ruled him out. DeBoer’s comments also indicated that the wide receiver had dealt with injuries in games before Saturday night.

“Right now, we won’t expect him to be with us, as far as being on the field. Going through a few different things — some from games before, and one from the game on Saturday, too,” DeBoer said, via Mike Rodak of 247Sports. “Just the guy was out there for the last couple weeks giving everything he has. He was trying to get to probably the bye week. Just with some other things that he had to work through that probably would’ve limited him this week anyway, it was something we needed to do. … We’ll be without him.”

Kalen DeBoer to Hey Coach on Ryan Coleman-Williams: “Right now, we won’t expect him to be with us, as far as being on the field. Going through a few different things — some from games before, and one from the game on Saturday, too. Just the guy was out there for the last couple weeks giving everything he has. He was trying to get to probably the bye week. Just with some other things that he had to work through that probably would’ve limited him this week anyway, it was something we needed to do. … We’ll be without him.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 14, 2026

Alabama Rules Out 6 Players

With Coleman-Williams out, Alabama also ruled out five other players on Wednesday evening in its first injury report ahead of the game.

That list includes linebackers Desmond Umeozulu and Cayden Jones, defensive back Nick Sherman, and defensive linemen Jeremiah Beaman and Terrance Green.