Kalen DeBoer Makes One Thing Clear About Keelon Russell’s Development

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell has already demonstrated why he is one of the most exciting young players in college football. However, head coach Kalen DeBoer believes there is another step Russell must take to become an even more dangerous offensive weapon.

The challenge is finding the right balance between Russell’s natural playmaking instincts and knowing when to take what opposing defenses give him.

During Wednesday night’s appearance on Hey Coach, DeBoer discussed the importance of Russell learning when to extend plays, work through his progressions, and simply live to fight another down.

For Alabama, the goal isn’t to limit what makes Russell special. It’s to help him become more efficient without sacrificing the explosiveness that makes him such a difficult quarterback to defend.

Kalen DeBoer Explains the Next Step for Keelon Russell

DeBoer was asked how Alabama’s coaching staff approaches teaching Russell to make smarter decisions without taking away his ability to create something out of nothing.

The Crimson Tide head coach pointed toward Russell’s internal clock, footwork, and continued understanding of the offense as critical components of that development.

“I think when it comes to just — you’re talking about throwing the ball down the field, you’re talking about checkdowns. Really, to me, it’s a clock in your head, and really, it’s your feet,” DeBoer said.

“And as he continues to just get more comfortable and more comfortable with an expanding package of plays, especially in the pass game, you’re going to see him when it gets to the back of his drop and his eyes and his just kind of where the ball goes to are always going to be tied to his feet.”

Essentially, DeBoer wants Russell’s decision-making process to become more natural as he gains experience.

That includes understanding when to push the football downfield, when to move to another receiving option, and when the best decision is simply taking the easy completion.

“The check in a progression from one to two to three to four on through his progression, it should be in sync, and it just be kind of this clock in his head,” DeBoer continued.

“And for him in particular, because he can run, the last part obviously is to go take off, too, and go get those yards, get some positive yards, get potentially the chains moving depending on the down and distance.”

Alabama Doesn’t Want Keelon Russell to Lose His Playmaking Instincts

Perhaps the most encouraging part of DeBoer’s comments is that Alabama clearly understands the importance of allowing Russell to remain aggressive.

Russell’s ability to extend plays with his legs and make throws outside the structure of the offense is part of what makes his potential so intriguing.

However, there is a difference between extending a play because an opportunity presents itself and forcing something that simply isn’t there.

That’s where experience becomes invaluable.

As Russell continues developing his understanding of Ryan Grubb’s offense, the expectation is that his processing speed and decision-making will improve alongside his physical abilities.

For Alabama fans, that should be an encouraging thought.

Russell doesn’t necessarily need to become a different quarterback to reach his full potential. He simply needs to continue mastering the details that allow his natural talent to shine.

And if Russell can consistently combine smarter decisions with the explosive playmaking ability he already possesses, Alabama’s offense could become even more difficult for opposing defenses to contain.