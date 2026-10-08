Keelon Russell’s Unusual Pre-Game Habit Might Surprise Alabama Fans

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has quickly become one of the most exciting players in college football. However, the Crimson Tide’s 19-year-old star has a rather unusual pre-game routine on Saturdays.

And it might not be what Alabama fans would expect from one of the nation’s emerging Heisman Trophy contenders.

According to Ross Dellenger’s feature for Yahoo Sports, Russell enjoys a bag of Skittles before every game, washing down the colorful candy with Gatorade.

That’s right. One of college football’s most electrifying quarterbacks apparently has a sweet tooth before kickoff.

Dellenger revealed the interesting detail in an October 7 feature examining Russell’s personality, upbringing, and remarkable development into Alabama’s starting quarterback.

Keelon Russell’s Pre-Game Routine Is Surprisingly Simple

While many college football players follow carefully structured pre-game routines, Russell’s approach includes a few things that are typical of a 19-year-old.

Along with his Skittles and Gatorade combination, Russell enjoys listening to Atlanta rapper Lil Baby and playing NBA 2K.

However, Dellenger’s report also highlighted a much different side of the Alabama quarterback.

Despite his youth, Russell has earned a reputation for being mature beyond his years. His former high school offensive coordinator, Todd Peterman, described him as an old soul, while Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer praised the young quarterback’s character and maturity.

Russell’s approach to football is equally serious. He studies film extensively, takes pride in reading defenses, and models aspects of his mental preparation after NFL legend Tom Brady.

That combination of youthful personality and old-school preparation has helped Russell become one of the nation’s most dangerous offensive playmakers.

Russell Preparing for His Biggest Test Against Georgia

The revelation about Russell’s pre-game snack comes at an interesting time for Alabama.

The No. 6 Crimson Tide (5-0) will host No. 2 Georgia (5-0) in a highly anticipated SEC showdown on Saturday.

Russell enters the matchup playing some of the best football in the country.

According to Dellenger, the Alabama quarterback has accounted for 13 touchdowns without committing a turnover over his last three games. He also leads the SEC with an impressive 10.71 yards per passing attempt.

His ability to make explosive plays through the air and extend drives with his legs has transformed Alabama’s offense into one of the nation’s most exciting units.

Whether Russell’s Skittles tradition has anything to do with his success is anyone’s guess.

But if the Crimson Tide quarterback delivers another spectacular performance against Georgia, Alabama fans might have a new favorite game-day snack.